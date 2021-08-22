Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Sherri Leann Hudson Meeks, age 37, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Marilyn Daven Pegram, 27, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for two counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts felony financial card fraud;

• Samantha Mae Fisher, 40, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Brianna Paige Taylor, 24, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and three counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Gregory Bret Hodges, 27, a white male who is wanted on charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possessing/receiving stolen property, misdemeanor injury to personal property as well as several orders for arrest for failure to appear on previous felony narcotics charges;

• Damon Ronald Broussard, 32, a black male, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Christopher Jared Coe, 26, a white male, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Stephanie Paige Edwards, 41, a white female, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.