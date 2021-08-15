Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Krishna King, LLC to Tiffany C. Gunter and James G. Gunter; unit 203 Lakeview condominium BK 1 189-192; $240.

– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Yule Martinez Montoya and Eustaquio Gonzalez Landaverda; lot 2 phase 1 section 1 Windgate subdivision PB 12 23 166 Simpson Road Dobson; $25.

– Derek Lee Hicks, Savannah Bledsoe Hicks and Savannah Morgan Bledsoe to Brandon Stuart Casstevens; 4.071 acres Dobson; $380.

– Tim Bowman, Timothy Keith Bowman, and Sandy Darlene Bowman to Redoak Development, LLC; tracts PB 29 99 Dobson; $1,600.

– Mainoak, LLC to Mount Airy One, LLC; tract 1 0.11 acres and tract 2 0.24 acres PB 39 114; $3,500.

– Edward Franklin Childress, Harriet W. Childress, Jill Childress Tolbert and Gregory D. Tolbert to Bill Michael Currance and Sharon L. Currance; 1.717 acres PB 39 112 Mount Airy; $450.

– John Jason Pettree and Khriste Ann Pettree to Ronnie L. Williams and Tamara L. Smith; 1.414 acres tract 33 PB 9 76-77 Westfield; $0.

– The Allen J. Lovill Trust, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill and Allen J. Lovill to CMH Homes Inc.; .82 acres lot 1 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 77; $42.0

– Adam W. McComb and Ruthann B. McComb to Melinda Beth Cannon; lots 7 and 8 section 1 Miller-Gentry development PB 6 52 Elkin; $400.

– C&C Associates and Bishop Clinton Chilton Jr. to J&B Buildings, LLC; tract one 1.750 acres and tract 2 .362 acres Pilot; $1,030.

– Johnny Turney and Mary Turney to David Prieto Rivera and Nicole L. Davis; 1.3262 acres Pilot; $40.

– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Phuc Dao and Phuong Tong; tract Mount Airy; $346.

– Richard Maxwell Cook to Kathy Upchurch Edmonds; lot 19 Twin Oaks subdivision PB 11 46; $270.

– Glenda Faye Gravitte to Ohana Holdings, LLC; tract 1 lot 14 and tract 2 lot 15 Rock bluff Park PB 4 200 Mount Airy; $203.

– Michael Steven Smith to Tonica Voorhies, Anna Olivia Smith and Kinley Dean Jones to Anna Olivia Smith and Finley Dean Jones; 2 acres Mount Airy; $0.

– Foothills Art Council, Inc. to Reeves Downtown School Of Music, Inc.; 3 tracts Elkin; $498.

– Billy L. Porter, Tiffany Porter and Billy Lee Porter Jr. to Susana Maria Meda Marcos; tract 1 11,900 sq ft and tract 2 11,900 sq ft Pilot; $260.

– Roger D. Radford and Wanda H. Radford to Cathy T. Finch and Gregory A. Finch; 154.882 acres PB 39 80; $1,206.

– Bronwyn Moxley Belcher to Tara Ciecly Carrington Best and Stephen Ray Best; lots 60-64 Circle Drive PB 6 15 Dobson; $64.

– James Burgin Higgins to Bradford H. Wiggins III and Casey B. Wiggins; 0.357 acres Pilot; $460.

– Joe Wayne Poston and Brenda G. Poston to Real People homes, LLC; tract Main Street; $138.

– Wael Elsharkawy and Adriana B. Elsharkawy to Jessica Linder and Alan A. Santos; tract; $318.

– Randel L. Stanley and Paula K. Stanley to Kyle Thomas Shinault and Sarah Horton Shinault; 1.168 acres PB 39 57 South Westfield; $42.

– Robert M. Davis and Veronica B. Davis to George Stankus and Melissa M. Thorton; lots 8-10 block B Rawley Heights property and lots 12-13 Henery Schafer property Haymore Street; $251.

– Estate of Carol Ann Brown, Christine Johnson, Carol Ann Brown, Carol D. Brown, Christina K. Gandolfo, Thomas James Gandolfo, and Christina Kelly to Jhony Rene Medrano; 5.194 acres Stewarts Creek estate of Carol Ann Brown file 21 E 254 ; $140.