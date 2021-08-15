Surry County Most Wanted

August 15, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

McMillian

<p>Nichols</p>

Nichols

<p>Gibson</p>

Gibson

<p>Graybeal</p>

Graybeal

<p>Hernandez</p>

Hernandez

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michael Eugene McMillian, a white male, 52, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female;

• Jennifer Marie Johnson, 35, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for financial card fraud;

• Eric James Nichols, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for violating a domestic violence protective order;

• Alex Jeremiah Davis, 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Richard Leroy Gibson III, 48, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Robert Matthew Graybeal Sr., 37, a white male wanted on three counts of failure to pay child support;

• Jose Jackie Hernandez, 27, a Hispanic male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Christopher Jared Coe, 26, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Stephanie Paige Edwards, 41, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.