Surry County Most Wanted

August 8, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Brown

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, 20, a white male wanted on a charge of felony failure to report a change of address to the sex offender registry;

• Diamond Faye Collins, 27, a white female, wanted on a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Anthony Ray Richmond, 40, a white male, wanted on a charge of felony worthless check.

• Johnny Ray Snow, 34, a white male, wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor charge for failure to appear.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.