Real Estate Transfers

August 1, 2021

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Earlie G. Gilley III and Ashley C. Gilley to Richard Legrand Tolbert and Diane H. Tolbert; 1.418 acres Shoals; $420.

– William Cooper, Jessica Cooper and W.C. Cooper to Hector Adrian Jimenez and Paula M. Hernandez Saavedra; lot 10 section 2 Woodbridge subdivision PB 14 56 Mount Airy; $360.

– Estate of Franklin T. Abernathy and Dianne P. Ellison to Selena Lor; lot 5 the Holly Springs development PB 6 197 South Westfield estate of Franklin T. Abernathy file 21 E 40; $294.

– Estate of Carey Dennis Thompson, Angela Thompson Ellington, Carey Dennis Thompson, Jonathan Gabriel Ellington, Carey Thompson Baker and Taylor Brittanny Thompson to Dustin Michael Wood; 1,000 acres lot 9 Thorecliff PB 14 47 Elkin estate of Carey Dennis Thompson file no 21 E 234; $660.

– Estate of Billy Sampson Smith, Tiajuana Gray, Billy Sampson Smith, and Rosa Anthony to James M. Hodges; 0.389 acres PB 14 216 Marsh estate of Billy Sampson Smith file 21 E 318; $100.

– Austin S. Utt and Destiny L. Billings to Jessica Lyn Bannister and Ian Fitzsimmons Huels; lots 22-27 and 52-53 GH Stantliff property PB 4 38 Mount Airy; $282.

– Ellis W. Hill and Deborah D. Hill to Keith Southern and Cassandra M. Southern; 0.72 acres portion of lot 6 block B Westwood Development PB 6 5 Mount Airy; $306.

– Deborah Thomas Coe, Donald Ray Thomas, Gaynell Thomas, Ronald Gray Thomas and Patricia Thomas to Joshua Adam Coe and Kristy Coe; tract Stewarts Creek; $149.

– Edward Franklin Childress, Harriett Childress, Jill Childress Tolbert and Gregory Tolbert to Jimmy Dale Beasley and Lorri Ann Beasley; 0.691 acres PB 39 77 Mount Airy; $16.

– Lorine B. Hornaday to Patrick Robinson; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $155.

– Lynda J. Hudson and Lynda J. Morton to Lucerito Pineda Narvaez and Luis Alberto Narvaez Flores; lot 73 section 2 Inglewood Subdivision PB 8 81 Stewarts Creek; $100.

– MSRS Zephyr, LLC to Joseph Mason Wilkins and Amanda Iris Wilkins; lot 4 section one Melton Meadows subdivision PB 18 21 Bryan; $30.

– Deborah Kay Hodges, Kenneth Nelson Hodges and Deborah Kay Holsclaw to Barbara Foster; 1.6352 acres and 1.5160 acres Stewarts Creek; $160.

– Mark S. Inman to Randy J. Kottwitz and Crystal M. Kottwitz; tract Pilot; $516.

– Randall Lewis Hill to James Lambert and Shawna Lambert; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $120.

– Goldie S. Sparger to Carol Sparger Cockerham and Cheryl Sparger Hawks; tract 1 1.822 acres and tract two 2 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Nancy S. Boger to Jonah Collins and Sharon Collins; 1/2 acres Elkin; $20.

– Land Buying, LLC to Joseph Mason Wilkins and Amanda Wilkins; lots 24-27 30 and 31 Melton Meadows section one PB 18 21 Bryan; $80.

– Land Buying, LLC to Ignacio Morena Ledesma; lot 1 subdivision of John Henry Oakley PB 10 192 Bryan; $40.

– Land Buying, LLC to Manuela Cortez Ramirez; lot 2 subdivision of John Henry Oakley PB 10 192 Bryan; $20.

– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Jody J. Morgan; tract Mount Airy; $258.

– Cathy Tucker Brown and Earl James Brown to Gregory Thomas Reppert and Susan Emily Reppert; 10.12 acres tract 2 and 2A PB 27 105; $457.