Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Shanadoah Renee Gullatt, a white female, 29, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Johnny Ray Snow, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He also has outstanding felony warrants on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Sean Patrick McCormack, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny and trespassing.

• Shayne Dakota White, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired—level 2.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.