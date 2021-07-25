In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– James Longworth, Jean Longworth, Jerry Longworth, Deena Longworth, Terry Longworth, and Lanna Longworth to Brandon Scott Coates and Allison L. Coates; 0.505 acres 21, 982 sq ft PB 39 62; $150.
– Jared B. Moser and Ashlety O. Moser to John D. Fordyce and Linda Fordyce; 2,048 sq ft Mount Airy; $0.
– Bobby Lee Hanes and Ruby Hanes to Dream Maker Properties, LLC; 0.153 acres Elkin; $7.
– Dylan L. Mills and Wendy C. Mills to Gary Dean Collins and Jan Lynn Collins; 0.698 acres 30,390 sq ft lot 16 and portion of lot 15 J.E. Matthews Farm subdivision PB 7 34 Pilot, $526.
– John Brandon Qakley and Kelly A. Oakley to Joseph Mason Wilkins and Amanda Wilkins; 1.089 acres tract two PB 39 7 Dobson; $270.
– Henry W. Curram Jr. to Robert Andrew Post and Debra B. Post; tract 1 lot 2 and tract 2 lot 12 Mountain View Subdivision PB 8 2 Franklin; $7.
– Estate of Patricia Shew Jones, Joseph Matthew Jones, Christopher Patrick Jones II, Kristina Spainhour, Patricia Shew Jones, James McAurthur Jones II, Cathy Jones, Yvonne J. Nichols, and Greg Nichols to Steven Capamaggio and Linda Capamaggio; lot 51 block B A.J. Hayes subdivision PB 7 124 Elkin; $150.
– Deborah Hooker Holbrook and Michael Holbrook to Shawn Robb and Jane Robb; 1.918 acres Bryan; $130.
– Steven Matthew Christin and Deanna D. Christin to John P. Lewis; lot 6 section 4 of Knollwood subdivision PB 12 187 Stewarts Creek; $380.
– Wanda Tilley and Randy Doby to Lesley Danielle Fisher; tract 1 44/100 acres and tract 2 1.01 acres; $276.
– Balogh Properties, LLC to Jamie Seymour and Nicholas Richard Seymour; 0.931 PB 37 169 Stewarts Creek; $452.
– Jeannine Underdown Collins to Bradley Dale Settle and Amy R. Reid; tract 1 section E and tract 2 5.447 acres tract #2 Greenwood Village section F PB 1564 Elkin; $104.
– Hudspeth and Shephard Partnership, David Shepherd, and Dana Shepherd to Strong Builders Group, LLC; 0.275 acres 11, 972 sq ft lots 20-23 section A Alice McHargue and Roy Collins subdivision PB 3 132 Elkin; $20.
– Estate of John Quincy Shelton III, Andrea Jennie Shelton, John Quincy Shelton IV, Meghan Morin Connor, James Shelton, and Jamie Shelton to Richard F. Woodman Sr. and Becky Sue Woodman; five tracts Mount Airy estate of John Quincy Shelton III file 21 E 112; $580.
– Kent H. Yocco and Danielle N. Yocco to Janetta Vaughn Johnson and Judith Vaughn Johnson; tract Mount Airy; $310.
– Linda Cox Foy and Mary Linda Cox Foy to Kevin Augustus and Christine Ahrens; lots 22-23 Forrest Oaks extension PB 6 195; $30.
– Robert Roy Hill and Sonya Kay Hill/Bennett to Michelle Gagnon and Randy M. Zimmerman; 0.574 acres Pilot; $240.
– Twins Greensboro, LLC to Viking Steel Structures, LLC; 0.523 acres 22,776 sq ft Elkin; $640.
– Checkered Flag Promotions, LLC to Friendship Motorsports Park, LLC; 40.84 acres Elkin; $1,700.
– Bill Patton and Gayle Griffith Patton to Michele Pulis and Dennis Lawer; 1.38 acres Dobson; $390.
– Joel Edward Yurcaba to Family Thyme, LLC; lot number 44 phase II Orchard Mountain development PB 10 121 Franklin; $90.
– Super Gas And Food Mart, Inc. to Shiv Mart, Inc.; 7.7809 acres PB 34 196 Westfield; $116.
– Vincent James Pannutti and Fabiola Bernhard Pannutti to Pilot Knob Park, Inc.; 0.351 acres tract 2 PB 39 4 Pilot; $0.
– Louise Faye Shelton, Wade Shelton, Geneva Hutchens and Tony E. Hutchens to David B. Johnson and Tedi Sue Johnson; 37.702 acres Eldora; $550.
– Joshua L. Watson and Maria Watson to Michelle Janean Hawks; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $307.
– Randy Lyn Karl and Sheree Ann Karl to Alisha M. Shupe and Randall B. Shupe; tract 1 1.22 acres lot 2 and tract 2 lot 3 PB 19 17 and 44 Eldora; $740.
– Erika L. Gibbs, Erika L. Bullock, and Jeffery A. Gibbs to Twenty One And Main Real Estate Group; 12,167 sq ft lots 4-5 block 26 PB 1204 Elkin; $0.
– Tonya Jean Atkins and Tommy Ray Chapman Jr. to Bradley Kevin Beasley and Chrissy Ann Beasley; unit 30 A Greystone Condos, LLC bk 1 298 and 309 Mount Airy; $501.
– Willis F. Myers Jr. and Donna Lyn Myers to Brandon T. Shaffer and Kristi H. Shaffer; tract Surry and Stokes; $0.
– Andrew Junior Miller to Gregory Mayes Gilmer; 0.57 acres lots 1-14 and tract 26 White Sulpher Springs PB 36 117-119 Mount Airy; $880.
– Intrust Investments, LLC to J And R Properties Of Mount Airy, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $110.
– Thelma S. Dobson to Barbara M. Penn; 4.196 acres lot 6 section 1 Pete Dobson estate subdivision PB 11 161 Rockford; $0.
– Tony R. Lineback and Donna E. Lineback to Wayburn Thomas Leftwich; 0.222 acres 9,650 sq ft PB 39 63 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Greta M. Boyd to Kyle B. Moser and Amy G. Moser; 6.80 acres PB 36 31-32 Mount Airy; $756.
– Britta Blackburn and Charles Hall to Wanda Blackburn Sumner; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Tahira Baloch, Ameen Baloch, Harris Baloch and Rohma Usman to Shawn E. Collins and Danielle Desiree Brant; 10.01 acres E Norman Road; $658.
– Balogh Properties, LLC to Deanna Nichole Champagne; tract Mount Airy; $540.