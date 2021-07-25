Surry County Most Wanted

Freshly harvested blueberries

As we move further into July, the Piedmont blueberry harvest is going strong. Pick a few gallons for great winter desserts as well as a cobbler or pie this week. Freezing blueberries are the easiest of all fruit to process. To freeze blueberries, never run water over them, but pour a quart at a time into a sink of cold water. All tiny and unripe berries will come to the top and float. Take a tea strainer and scoop out all these berries. Run strained berries into another sink of cold water. Place the berries on a towel on the counter to dry and drain. Process two containers of berries at a time before repeating the process. Date the containers before placing in the freezer. Two of the benefits of frozen blueberries is that they taste almost as great as fresh. Second of all, you can pour frozen berries directly while frozen into the mixing bowl when preparing filling for the blueberry cobblers or pies.

Blueberry sour cream pie

Creating this pie makes it worth the patience it requires to harvest blueberries. What better combination than blueberries and sour cream in a pie? To make this pie you will need a ten- or twelve-ounce jar of blueberry jam or jelly or a can of Comstock blueberry pie filling, two cups of sour cream (16 ounces), half cup sugar, one teaspoon vanilla, one and a half pints of fresh blueberries (or frozen), two baked nine inch pie shells. Bake the pie shells and sit aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small sauce pan, bring blueberry jelly or pie filling to a boil on low heat. Simmer for one minute until jelly is melted or pie filling dissolves and set aside. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, vanilla, and sugar and sit aside. Place the fresh or frozen blueberries in the pre baked pie crust, pour the melted jelly or blueberry pie filling over the fresh blueberries, then top with the sour cream mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for five minutes. Allow pies to cool on oven rack. Refrigerate remaining pie.

Grass clippings will heat up compost

The grass clippings from the summer lawn contain nitrogen that will help heat up compost. Combine that with a 25-pound bag of Black Kow composted cow manure and a couple of scoops of Plant-tone organic vegetable food for some real positive heat. Garden residue such as green bean vines, discarded, overripe vegetables, corn shucks, other garden residue, clippings from shrubbery will add bulk to the bin or pile. If the pile smokes, cool it down with the water wand on shower mode.

A durable garden hose

An inexpensive garden hose will not hold up well during the heat of the dog days. They don’t have enough material in them because they are light duty and roll up or bend in the heat of a dog day summer heat blast and this slows the flow of water. We always say you get what you pay for. For the long haul, it is always wiser to purchase something that will last longer and make a job easier and more dependable and also less frustrating on hot dog day afternoons.

An overture to a summer thunderstorm

An approaching thunderstorm heralds its arrival a while before it actually reaches us. Trees are the first to take notice by turning up the backside of their leaves in expectation of welcome precipitation. Usually trees are calm before a storm actually arrives, in fact, before most storms arrive, their is an unusual calm broken only by a rain crow in the distance calling out for rain in his “coo coo” voice. Other birds of all types fly to and fro in a flurry of activity and hustle and bustle making last minute rushes before the storm.

Another telltale sure sign of a storm is the pesky houseflies on the porch and carport sticking to your arms and flying restlessly around. There always seems to be an abundance of them before a storm arrives. The birds stop chirping and other activity and head for the trees to roost and ride out the storm. My Northampton County grandma always said, “God gave them common sense to get out of a storm.” Cats and dogs find shelter before the storm begins and they have a certain sense that a storm is approaching. My grandma had several hounds, and at the first clap of thunder, they were running under the house to hunker down and wait out the storm. Grandma would also let her house cat outside before a storm began because she firmly believed the old wives tell that cats drew lightning (my mother also believed this).

Respect summer storms

We remember when we were growing up as kids and spending time with cousins in South Hill, Virginia, at a back woods farm house. In the middle of the afternoon, we were all outside pitching horseshoes and it started to thunder. The cousins’ mother came to the front door and called us all inside even before the lightning and rain. Even though a child, I will never forget their reaction to the storm. First of all, they gathered around the large kitchen table. All lights were turned off, everyone (including adults) sat there, no talking, no moving, total silence while the storm rolled on outside. There was an unforgettable presence of safety and security in that kitchen in respect for the magnitude of the storm. In this 21st century, people ignore storms, discard warnings, have lost respect and common sense during a severe thunderstorm. Many are struck by lightning, swept by flood waters because they fail to heed today’s high tech early warnings. Thank God, that in South Hill, Virginia on that afternoon, a mother’s call from the front porch was all we needed to know, a storm was over the horizon!

Cucumbers hiding beneath green foliage

Many cucumbers are wasted because they hide among the vines of the cucumbers and are not discovered by gardeners. They grow too large and turn yellow and have to be thrown away, or out of the garden. To prevent this loss, after giving a search, go through the rows again, using a rake to pull back vines to find the elusive cukes. Rake both sides of the row to assure that you do not miss a single cuke.

Christmas in July

The Christmas cactus is enjoying summer in a semi-sunny location on the front porch. They are cascading over their containers and enjoying a cool drink of water twice a week. An application of Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month gives them an extra boost of energy. The secret of colorful blooms in late November and into December is the time they spend on the semi sunny porch all during the summer months.

Keeping eye out for Japanese beetles

The hot and humid temperatures of summers dog days attracts Japanese beetles to rose bushes, grapevines, green bean leaves and most all garden foliage. some years are worse than others for these pests. There are several methods to control the Japanese beetles. When you first see some on foliage mix some liquid Sevin in a spray bottle such as glass cleaner comes in and spray a mist on the foliage only on a hot, sunny day and allow the Sevin to dry on the foliage. Another way is to place beetle traps (the plastic kind, not the bag type). Place bait on the trap and then place the trap where it will draw beetles away from garden. To destroy the beetles, pour a pot of boiling water into a five gallon plastic bucket and dip the trap of beetles into the boiling hot water. Empty the dead beetles and water on the driveway for birds to eat. Do not pour the hot water on the lawn.

Hoe Hoe Hoedown

Return to sender: Doctor, to patient — “That check you gave me last month came back.” Patient — “So did that allergy you treated me for!”

Runaway boy: Policeman — “Little boy, why do you keep running around the block?” Little boy — “I’m running away from home, but I’m not allowed to cross the street by myself!”

Hooty hoot: Mother owl — “I’m worried about Rowdy.” Father owl — “What seems to be the matter with Rowdy?” Mother owl — “He doesn’t seem to give a hoot about anything!”

Forked tongue: Snake number one — “I hope I’m not poisonous.” Snake number two — “What makes you think that you are?” Snake number one — “ Because I just bit my tongue!”