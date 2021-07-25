Surry County Most Wanted

July 25, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michael James Johnson, 40, a white male, wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony common law robbery and felony larceny;

• Jessica Leigh Best, 26, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny, two counts possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass;

• James Henry Lineback III, 30, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for larceny and felony larceny of a motor vehicle;

• Brandon Michael Foster, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired—level 4.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, 20, a white male wanted on a charge of felony failure to report a change of address to the sex offender registry;

• Taylin Vyshawn Ward, 24, a black female, wanted on a charge of felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense;

• Magan Renee Lewis, 23, a white female, wanted on a charge of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods;

• Thomas Joseph Manuel, 47, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to appear on an order to show cause for failure to comply with a domestic violence protection order.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.