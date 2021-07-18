Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Jared B. Moser and Ashley O. Moser to John D. Fordyce and Linda Fordyce; 11,924 sq ft lot 4 Hower subdivision PB 11 201 Mount Airy, $600.

-Alvin Ray Smith Sr and Lougenia Sue Smith to Alvin Ray Smith Jr, Sharon R. Smith, Kimberly Dawn Smith Bare and Matthew Bare; 1.073 acres PB 37 51 Stewarts Creek; $24.

-Justin M. Horne to George Allan Speight Jr and Sherry Wright Speight; tract Eldora; $70.

-Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Charles Chester Setser; lot 31 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 78; $42.

-Daniel C. Golden and Mary G. Golden to Thomas A. Crawford and Dianne E. Crawford; 1.43 acres Elkin surry and 4.5 acres Edwards wilkes; $694.

-Van Douglas Tucker, Karen Tucker, James Samuel Scott, Cynthia H. Scott, Timothy J. Scott and Sandra G. Scott to Jeffery Tanner Hamilton; 19.750 acres lot 9 PB 10 153; $244.

-Wayne H. Gillis Jr and Katherine L. Gillis to Matthew David Hearn; 10.43904 acres tracts 5-6 PB 14 88 South Westfield; $1,140.

-Mitzy King Johnson, Sarah Elizabeth Hicks, Gary Hicks and Kendra Bethanne Johnson to Maria Nichole Watson and Joshua Lee Watson; tract; $0.

– Michael W. Creed, Jennifer G. Creed, Mary Gladys Creed and Robert Franklin Credd to Daniel Simon; condominium deed unit C building C Salem Condominiums BK 1 24-28 Mount Airy estate of Robert Franklin Creed file 21 E 540; $580.

-Franklin Monroe Riggs, Pamela Edwards Flippin and Jessie Lee Riggs to Elty M. Hernandez and Contreras Arturo E. Quintanilla; 1.444 acres Mount Airy; $268.

-Janene Budnik, Charles Budnik, Regina Snow Carter and C A Budnik Jr to Timothy Neil Martin and Tammi Martin; tract Dobson; $34.

-Edward C. Westmoreland to Daniel P. Dollyhigh; 3.0573 acres lot 7 PB 24 94; $30.

-Estate of Melissa Anna Oliver, Crystal Bowman, and Melissa Anna Oliver to George G. Easter and Misty B. Easter; lot 63 Cedar Ridge subdivision section 5 PB 12 52 Mount Airy estate of Melissa Anna Oliver file 21 E 261; $260.

-Apex Bank to 4CFarms.Org, LLC; 34 .39 acres PB 39 93 Eldora; $248.

-Thomas Scott Goodman, toni Barnette Goodman, Tony Wayne Goins and Amanda Salmons Goins to Hayday Investments, LLC; tract; $134.

-Chad E. Lewis and Jenna Lewis to Karen A. Talbert; tract Mount Airy; $257.

-Teresa L. Love and Terri L. Love to Kenneth Welch and Tiffany Welch; tract 1 0.015 acres and tract 2 .0.28 acres Elkin; $374.

-Steven McNamara and Kristin McNamara to Gardenia Gray Properties, LLC; lots 25-28 block C C.P Creed property PB 3 80 Mount Airy; $50.

-Kelly A. Oakley and John Brandon Oakley to Christopher Robin Collins and Heather Harrison Collins; tract Dobson; $250.

-John Mark Snow and Amy Bledsoe Snow to Sheila Ann Billings; 2.016 acres PB 21 43 Rockford; $400.