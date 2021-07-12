Sharon Hardy Memorial raises $5,000+

Nabyant Wagner, left, pictured here with teammate Jordan Francis, won the Closest to the Pin award. (Submitted photo)

<p>Tournament winners, from left, are Tony Varney, Mason Varney, and Earl Varney. (Submitted photo)</p>

The fourth Annual Sharon Hardy Memorial Par Three Tournament raised more than $5,000, according to event organizers.

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation and Hardy’s Custom Golf last week made the joint announcement regarding the money raised at the June 24 event.

Hardy, who passed away in 2015, was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the Surry County School System for 21years. The proceeds of the tournament benefit the Sharon Smith Hardy Educational Endowment Fund.

Dunmore Plantation was the Title Sponsor for the event. A hot dog lunch from Speedy Chef Mount Airy was provided midday for the players of the 1 teams that participated.

Before the teams teed off, Rex Hardy, Sharon Hardy’s husband, said, “Sharon loved working with children and working with the schools. I appreciate everyone coming today to honor her and helping with this great cause.”

First place went to the family team of Earl Varney, Tony Varney, and Mason Varney. Nabyant Wagner won the Closest to the Pin contest.

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created to improve the educational level of the county. For more information about the foundation or the endowment fund program, contact Ashley Mills, managing director, at 336-386-8211 or millsa@surry.k12.nc.us