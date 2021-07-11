In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Russell D. Grogan Jr. and Stephanie M. Grogan to Vast Construction, LLC; tract South Westfield; $730.
– Stephen W. Brozina and Debra W. Brozina to Janice R. Bissell; 19,494 sq ft Dobson; $325.
– Nicholas Smith, Karleigh Tate, Scott Smith and Margaret F. Smith to Adam Maunel Garcia; 0.379 acres lot section one Sunbow subdivision PB 9 14 Mount Airy; $325.
– Kyle B. Moser, Amy Grace Moser, and Amy G. Fillius to Igor Sandler and Pavel Sandler; lot 29 section 6 Woodbridge subdivision PB 22 38 Mount Airy; $390.
– Jemsite Development, LLC and Crosland Barnes Group, LLC to Elks Edge Carwash, LLC; 1.31 acres Jemsite Development, LLC and Crosland Barnes Group, LLC subdivision PB 39 83; $1,350.
– Deborah K. Slater Bohland and Richard Alan Bohland to Nathan Vosler and Lori Vosler; lot 20 PB 11 105 Gray Full and C.R. Bell property; $381.
– Katherine Jean Landry to Michael John Landry; warranty deed conveying undivided interest tract Elkin; $0.
– Ted L. Simmons and Patricia M. Simmons to Robert M. Fagg and Rhonda Simmons Fagg; 0.193 acres Longhill; $0.
– Robert Morris Fagg and Rhonda Sue Fagg to Ted L. Simmons; 0.264 acres Longhill; $0.
– Wendy Lee Bondurant to Kellie Snow and Wayne Snow; 0.730 acres PB 14 64 Stewarts Creek; $120.
– Brian M. Thompson and Sandra J. Thompson to Dylan Thomas Miller and Courtney Kurtz; 1.18 acres; $340.
– Jessica Lyn Bannister and Ian Fitzsimmons Huels to Clarence D. Coins and Nowel Starkweather Cosgrove; tract Mount Airy; $270.
– Marty Warren Needham, S. Marie Needham, Warren Neale Hose, Jimmy Lane Upchuch, and Crystal Upchurch to Joseph Samuel Williams and Katlin Elizabeth Williams; 20,325 sq ft lot 4 Samuel B. Kiser and Linda C. Kiser development PB 24 158 Pilot 132 Knob Hill Lane Pilot; $474.
– Charles W. Vaughn and Martha R. Vaughn to Robert Pickens and Suzanne Avara; lots 19-22 Rivermont Estates Development PB 17 1-5 Mount Airy; $80.
– Rodney W. Norman and Emily Ford Norman to Bradley Scott Holbrook and Rebekah White Holbrook; 5.39 acres Elkin; $96.
– Elizabeth E. Meloga to Ronald Harrison Joyce; 3.189 acres PB 39 75 Mount Airy; $10.
– James Leftwich Coins and Tammy Lynn Coins to Austin Anthony Simpson; tracts Pilot; $0.
– Carlos Rodriguez Rangel and Maria Reyna Rodriguez Perez to Carlos Rodriguez and Maricela Rodriguez Ruiz; lot 2 Perez subdivision PB 14 16 Marsh; $30.
– Josephine Macemore Doby, Frances Josephine Doby and Paul Daniel Butcher to Paul Danile Butcher, Toby Daniel Butcher and Travis Daniel Butcher; tracts Franklin ; $3.
– Vivian K. Parker, Joyce M. Mauldin and Wayne Ray to Mitchell Levi Slate and Courtney P. Slate; 1.61 acres Pilot; $470.
– Shawn Leigh Rierson, Christopher George Rierson, Shannon Marie Kurz and Jeffery Matthew Kurz to Joanne Andreas Cheatham; 0.266 acres PB 39 64 Mount Airy; $60.
– Bradley Joseph Beasley to Lauren M. Clabough and Cindy M. Clabough; 0.72 acres Mount Airy; $126.
– Judy W. Brown and Ricky Brown to Scott Taylor and Denise Taylor; 3 acres lot 1 PB 38 159 and PB 27 28 Elkin; $251.
– Rodney Shane Hutchens and Raynette Hooker Hutchens to Baldomero Aguilar; tract Siloam; $20.
– Tony Gray Gillespie and Julie Goins Gillespie to Savannah E. Gillespie; tract Dobson; $346.
– Michael Keith Wood and Elvira Long Wood to Wesley D. Beeson; lots 58-61 Nelson development PB 6 54 Pilot; $258.
– Gail Lynch Miller, Daniel Thomas Miller, Robert Allen Miller and Ann Lynch Dunnam to Kent Edward Cook and Myra Tilley Cook; 37 acres Bullington place; $280.
– HLF Mobile Home Park, LLC to J-Mac Properties, LLC; 6.556 acres PB 13 183 Dobson; $974.
– The Sheppards Inn, LLC to Michael T. Gosnell and Lauren A. Gosnell; lot no. 1 lot 10 and lot no. 2 portion of lot 11 Winston Venable lands; $520.
– Pattie Griffin Wall to PMB Ventures, LLC; Condominium deed unit B and unit F colonial condos BK 13 Pilot; $202.
– Jeffery Dean Mears to Bridget Landiss and Luke Mears; 14.366 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Wendell Garret Hooker and Debra Jo Hooker to Nathaniel Edward Murphy and Sabra Linda Ann Lowe; tracts PB 8 9 Mount Airy; $548.
– Peter W. Blum IV to David Lee Stanley; 70.823 acres Marsh; $600.
– Michael Miller and Terri L. Miller to Sergio Jaramillo Osorio and Ermelinda Vasquez Narvaez; lot 9 Dobbins subdivision PB 18 39; $26.
– Mildred Margaret Penn to Ronnie Penn; tract Mount Airy; $60.
– Gregory R. High and Lisa D. High to Eric C. High, Cory M. High and Ryan K. High; 5.60 acres Dobson; $0.
– Robert Darren Corn and Valeria Melissa Corn to Jessica Reece Pruit; 0.427 acres 18,583 sq ft lots 7-11 Edgefield block C PB 1 161 Mount Airy; $108.