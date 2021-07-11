Surry County Most Wanted

July 11, 2021

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Shamekia Shantay Simpson, 32, a black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony failure to register as a sex-offender;

• Chester Lee Jenkins Jr., a white male, 44, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Shawn Jacob Campbell, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony obtaining property false pretense;

• Kimberly Marie Allen, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.