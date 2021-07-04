Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– David Maxfield and Paula Maxfield to Bruce E. Simmons and Teresa T. Simmons; 26.79 acres Bryan; $150.

– Melvin Morrison and Beatice Muury to Sailaja Bondalapati and Venkateswara Rao Bondalapati; tracts Elkin; $56.

– Kathryn Flinchum Moore to R.J. Company and Associates, LLC and Spoor Enterprises, LLC; 2.088 acres West Pine Street Mount Airy; $0.

– Jerry Prim and Pattie D. Prim to Michael Ray Foust and Amanda Cox Foust; tract 1 19 1/2 acres tract 2 16 acres and tract 3 24 acres; $400.

– John H. Crane, Helen D. Crane, Felton R. Godwin and Joan G. Godwin to Cas Investments, LLC; tract 1 tract 2.24 acres Mount Airy; $900.

– Jhoni Alberto Ruiz and Cleotilde Zelaya Ruiz to Carlos Alonso Puerto Ruiz; 0.722 acres lot PB 39 25 Elkin; $10.

– Ruby S. Tysor to Tabitha Whitehead and Brandon Whitehead; tract 1 20.477 acres and tract 2 0.357 acres PB 37 138 Shoals Surry Stokes; $924.

– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill, and Allen Lovill to CMH Homes, Inc.; 0.78 acres lot 29 PB 23 78 Stewarts Creek; $42.

– Toni Shaw Caudle to Ricky G. Edwards; lot 8 Briarfield subdivision PB 9 91 Stewarts Creek; $307.

– James Kevin Simmons, Deborah Cox Simmons to Christopher Volant Dodd Sr. and Brittany Dodd; 1.196 acres Eldora; $424.

– Louise Sawyer Jones and Ronald Jones to Carport Central Inc.; lot 33 and portion of lot 34 Franklin Heights development PB 1 71 Mount Airy; $64.

– East Atkins Street Business Park, LLC to PQA Healthcare Inc.; 6.48 acres Dobson; $1,320.

– John Allen Fulkeson to Virginia Reid Jessup and James Paul Jessup; tract Eldora; $75.

– Leslie G. Bennett and Wendi G. Bennett to Darrell Gray Tate; Condominium deed unit 2 A Pilot Echo condominiums BK 1 94-97 Pilot; $325.

– Ingleside Development, LLC to Reliant Homes, LLC; lot 22 PB 39 15; $90.

– Deborah Thomas and Ray Thomas to Joshua S. Inman and Jillean Formanczyk Inman; tract; $15.

– Verlie Ann Anthony to Bradley Anthony; 2 3/4 acres Franklin; $0.

– Cheryl M. Atkins, Cheryl M. Tucker and Ricky Dean Atkins to James Christopher Owenby and Jungalagtamir Jambaldorj; lots 24-25 and portion of lot 26 block 5 Highland Park subdivision PB 1 154 and PB 1 28 and 50 Mount Airy; $320.

– Surry County, North Carolina of Surry County, North Carolina to The Surry County Board Of Education; 29.356 acres PB 25 149 719 Rockford Road Dobson Rockford Elementary School; $0.

– Michael E. Badgett and Florance A. Badgett to Luc Phi Nguyen and Dung Thi Nguyen; tract Mount Airy; $326.

– Robert C. Hemmings and Betty F. Hemmings to Hai Yong Chen; 0.965 acres Mount Airy; $300.

– Tom G. Webb and Anne L. Webb to 1191 West Lebanon Street, LLC; 0.502 acres 21,846 sq ft Mount Airy; $551.

– Mica Ann Welsh and Timothy Alvin Welsh to Mica Ann Welsh and Joshua Andrew McDaniel; 15.526 acres Mount Airy; $0.

– Clarence David Coins to Matthew D. Coins and Krysta Lynn Coins; parcel 1 1.30 acres and parcel 2 tracts Pilot; $300.

– Harry W. Howard and Sara Lynn Howard to Justin Michael Grill and Hannah Reynolds Grill; 0.66 acres Mount Airy; $486.