Real Estate Transfers

June 27, 2021

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Eliza Pencanna Wilmoth and Weldon Ellis Woodruff to Thomas Franklin Woodruff; tract 2 1.674 acres PB 39 61 Dobson; $40.

– Eliza Pencanna Wilmoth, Weldon Ellis Woodruff, Thomas Franklin Woodruff, and Jayne Denise Bledsoe to Surry County Board of Education; tract 1 23.025 acres PB 39 61 Dobson; $922.

– John Lawrence Elliott, Jana Kaye Elliott, Margaret Davis Elliott, Edward William Elliott, Jasper Bruce Elliott, James Wilkerson Elliott, Alice Dugger Elliott, Mary Elliott Michael, and Steven Edward Michael to Franklin W. Haynes and Carolyn B. Haynes; tract; $351.

– Mike Marion Construction Company Inc. to Adam Baker and Bryanna Baker; 3.48 acres lot 30 Riverchase section 4 PB 22 73 Shoals; $60.

– Tyson Kimreyto to Gregory A. Reeves and Holly E. Reeves; lot 5 Rolling Meadows section 1 PB 16 118 Dobson; $465.

– W. Wesley Wilkins and Linda H. Wilkins to Mark Eugene Pennington and Melanie Jones Pennington; tract 1 tract 2 4.64 acres Westfield; $28.

Chandler Hill Condominium Association Inc. to Carport Central Inc.; 0.69 acres 29,994 sq ft PB 39 71 Mount Airy; $14.

– Marilyn Fleming Bouldin and James Bouldin to William Eric Hobernicht; 17.74 acres PB 39 74 Dobson; $65.

Marion Land Company Inc. to Margaret A. Power and Scott W. Dahl; 0.96 acres lot 13 PB 23 38 Shoals; $50.

– Carlin Gabrielle Call to Donald Ray Bartlett; 10.50 acres Franklin; $50.

– Tereia S. Cook and Scott Shirley to Susan A. Eicher; 0.451 acres Dobson; $300.

– Chris Bulmahn and Amanda Bulmahn to Tim Chatham; 1.719 acres Elkin and Wilkes; $20.

– Jordan Lee Upchurch and Summer B. Upchurch to Paul Gordon Gillespie Jr. and Sylvia Jean Gillespie; tract 135 McCormick St. Mount Airy; $260.

– Rebecca Woodall Carson and Becky Carson to Marissa Inscore and Greyson Inscore; 4.96 acres Stewarts Creek; $70.

– Fred R. Seemann to Patrick Kerns and Deborah Kerns Seemann; 24.353 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Marguerite J. Johnson to Anthony Baltusis and Judith Baltusis; 0.62 acres Dobson; $0.

– Chelsie N. Ward to Brianna R. Todd; lots 1 and 2 A.H. Morris lands; $236.

– James L. Poindexter to Cindy Goodwin Martin; tract Elkin; $944.

– Carol Stoneman Corder to Sherry Corder Hoover and Sheila Corder Bowman; tract 1 lots 10-13 and tract 2 lots 14-17 block B Orchard Hills development PB 4 72 Mount Airy; $0.

– Millrode Forest and Norma R. Hiatt to Sean Thomas and Shanon Thomas; lot 8 section 6 Millrode Forest PB 12 77-78 Mount Airy; $45.

– Main Street Properties of NC, LLC to Old Banner Properties, LLC; 0.20 acres Mount Airy; $120.

– Betty Ann Woolford and Warren Lewis Woolford to Kenneth M. Carter Jr. and William L. Carter II; tract Mount Airy; $120.

– Lewis Linebarrier to Douglas W. Draughn and Carol Hinson Draughn; 11.51 acres Dobson; $149.

– Charlotte M. Sands to Wanda Whittington; 3 tracts; $0.

– William Jefferson Lowe to Julio Romero Lopez; lots 35, 36, and 37 Fox Run subdivision phase II PB 14 165 Longhill; $40.

– Stephanie Ouyoumjian and Matthew Taylor to Pamela R.Harrelson; 0.752 acres 32,774 sq ft Mount Airy; $300.

– Craig Steven Caudill to Jonathan Wesley Church; tract 1 .25 acres tract 2 1.2 acres; $272.

– Theresa Marie Gray to Turtle and Crab, LLC; lot 3 Henry Schafer property PB 3 49 Mount Airy; $0.

– Darrell Robert Sutphin and Janet Sutphin to Wallace James Rumbough Jr. and Trina Hamlin Rumbough; tract 1 lot 8 Forest Oaks development PB 6 146 and tract 2 tract Forest Oaks extension PB 6 195 Dobson; $640.

– Whittney Noelle Anthony to Jeffery Allen Whitaker and Lauren M. Whitaker; lot 3 Brush Arbors subdivision PB 23 128 Mount Airy; $398.

– Robert D. White and Margo K. White to Robert E. Meyerhofer; 15.00 acres PB 31 31 Stewarts Creek; $290.

– Rhonda F. Tilley to Jonathan M. Tilley and Lori Lane; tract PB 28 78 Mount Airy; $0.

– Richard A. Whitley and Nina Y. Whitley to Warren Rowan Properties, LLC; 16,198 sq ft lot 5 J G Booker property PB 6 50 Mount Airy; $185.

– Billy Joe Defuria and Roxana Defuria to Gregory Tate; 2.118 acres PB 39 68 Franklin; $260.