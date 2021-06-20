In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Charles E. Hutchens IV and Brenda Hutchins to Ranzie C. Cooke; 3.01 acres Eldora; $42.
– Julie A. Barwick and Lewis S. Barwick to Melany Arelis Quezada; tract 1 lot 5 and tract 2 lot 4 Granite Acres subdivision PB 6 70 Mount Airy; $330.
– Ranzie C. Cooke to Areli Qriquiza and Maria E. Mendoza; 3.01 acres Eldora; $42.
– Matthew Morton and Brittany Morton to Michelle Green; tract Mount Airy; $430.
– Justin Roberts and Carrie Roberts to Nathan Maltba and Emily Wheeler Maltba; 1.302 acres Elkin; $650.
– Tab Plaza Property, LLC and Thomas A. Brintle to Xu Mei Lin; tract 1 tract 2 .88 acres and tract 3 0.73 acres Stewarts Creek; $350.
– Timberbrook Properties, LLC to Barbara Irene Rector and Rickey Dale Laws; tract 1 lot 11 and tract 2 0.054 acres 2381 sq ft PB 14 8 Oakview subdivision Elkin; $18.
– Dorothy B. Brannok to Ricardo Fernando Campos Balderas and MA. Idalia Rayon Hernandez; two tracts PB 1 29 and 50 Mount Airy; $40.
– Tab Plaza Property, LLC to Michael James Henderson and Rebecca Henderson; 1.680 lot 5 Dixie Watson farm Mount Airy; $66.
– Dustin Wood to Charles Watson and Marie Watson; 0.646 acres Elkin; $600.
– Donald R. Thomas and Carol H. Thomas to Jeremy David Eicher and Elizabeth Grace Bond; tract Mount Airy; $492.
– Connie Song to Kaleidoscope NC, LLC; tract Elkin; $240.
– Antonio Hernandez and Adela Hernandez to Luis Moises Espinosa Jimenez; lot 33 section 2 Wingate subdivision PB 12 185 Dobson; $60.
– Kenneth V. Zeller to Steven J. Way and Susan I. Way; portion of lot 9 PB 3 43 Mount Airy; $272.
– John Chase Thompson and Victoria Nelson Thompson to Lauren Rouse and Anderson Rouse; lot 8 block A Fancy Acres development PB 163; $360.
– Wanda Gail Snow to Carrie Mayes Pack; tract Franklin; $0.
– Tony Dale George to Steven Eugene Bennett and Tammy Robertson Bennett; lot 3 Fairfield subdivision section 1 PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $540.
– Sheila Renee Dempsey and Sean David Dempsey to James Lambert and Shawna Lambert; 6.57 acres lot 31 Round Peak acres Franklin; $40.
– Robin E. Turner to Trisha A. Greaver; tract Elkin; $272.
– Donald R. Love and Frieda K. Love to Shadrach Dakota Newsome and Rachel Lynn Newsome; tracts Longhill; $270.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Mary Catherine Trimble Arms; Lot 48 section 4 Cedar Ridge subdivision PB 11 111 Mount Airy; $20.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Penny Emma Garcia; lot 77 section 6 Cedar Ridge subdivision PB 12 58 Mount Airy; $31.
– Elkin Partner Holdings, LLC to Foothills Art Council, Inc.; approximatley 8.104 acres 321 E. Main St. PB 39 69-70; $1,000.
– Jeffery Hodges and Peggy C. Hodges to Rafael Calballero Trejo; 0.20 acres recombination plat of Red Hill Creek estates lots 19-22 PB 39 18 Franklin; $0.
– William W. Montgomery and Kristina M. Montgomery to Michael Osborne; 1.996 acres Bryan; $20.
– Margaret Byrd Dawson to Gardenia Gray Properties, LLC; 56/100 acres; $13.
– Mitchell Levi Slate and Courtney P. Slate to Sharron R. Stone; lot 5 Lynne Woods acres PB 8 118 Mount Airy; $36.
– Kenmar Properties, Inc. to Hope Crutti and Jay Crutti; tract Mount Airy; $60.
– Billy Arnold Sparks and Amanda Sexton Sparks to Camilo Arias; lot 3 PB 21 96 South Westfield; $592.
– Tammy Wood, Keith Wood, Brian Keith Holcomb and Tina Holcomb to Harold C. Holcomb; portion of lots 4, 5, and 13 block A Forest Hills development Elkin; $0.
– Harold C. Holcomb to Mack D. White Jr. and Christy C. White; portion of lots 4, 5, and 13 block A Forest Hills development Elkin; $90.
– Rodney A. Scott and Betty Jo Scott to Sonya Lee Meadows and Charles Grayson Meadows; 2 tracts Mount airy; $110.
– Randy L. Hinson and Sena G. Hinson to Celeste N. Griffin and Arthur B. Griffin III; tract 1 lot 7 and portion of lot 6 PB 1 49 and tract 2 lot 3 block A Victoria Heights subdivision Elkin; $434.
– Arthur T. Hoffman to Angela Deen Parrish; 0.328 acres tract 2 Harold Ted Barbee PB 34 71; $652.
– Barbara S. Bryant to Jose De Jesus Reyes Olmos; 0.458 acres lots 1-4 block E Highland subdivision PB 1 32 Elkin; $190.
– Dennis James Simmons and Susette Denise Simmons to KC Murphy; tract 1 2.082 acres tract 2 2.005 acres tract 1 PB 17 35 Mount Airy; $98.
– Lewis Ray Linebarrier to Timothy H. Royal and Christine L. Royal; tract; $96.