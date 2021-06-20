Surry County Most Wanted

June 20, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Justin Wayne Beverly, a white male, age 39, who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, drive while license revoked and no insurance.

• Anna Madison Marsh, 22, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony possession of heroin, three counts felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brianna Nicole Koehler, 20, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

• Tammy Reanne Rakes, 47, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• April Jo Bowman, 40, a white female wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Wayne Hawks, 41, a white male wanted on a charge of felony assault by strangulation.

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, 20, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to report a new address as a sex offender.

• Pamela Jean Willard, 34, a white female wanted on a charge failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.