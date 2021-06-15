I-77 wreck claims Ohio man

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The heavy rain and high winds which swept through Surry County Sunday night caused a number of wrecks on area highways, and claimed at least one life.

Dangelo Lee Campbell, 32, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was killed when the car he was driving slammed into a just-fallen tree on Interstate 77, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. J.M. Church. The wreck occurred at 10:22 p.m. near mile marker 100.

Campbell was driving through Surry County, in the northbound lane of the interstate, when the tree fell across the highway. His car, a 2019 Nissan passenger vehicle, slammed into the tree, killing Campbell upon impact. A female passenger in the car, also from Ohio, was injured and flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Her name and condition were not available.

Church said there appeared to have been nothing Campbell could do to avoid the wreck, adding that the speed limit was 70 mph in that section of interstate. Church, who said he was not on the scene of the wreck but was reading from a report filed by Trooper A.V. Inman, said both Campbell and the passenger were wearing seat belts, and the air bags deployed as they should have.

He said it appears from the report that the tree fell from the shoulder side of the interstate, and blocked the two northbound lanes of the road. He said in all likelihood, the tree fell just seconds before the car struck it, and there was nothing the driver could have done to avoid the collision.

While there were no other fatalities reported that night, Church said there were a number of weather-related incidents.

“We did have a lot of wrecks in both Stokes and Surry county.” While a number of them were incidents of cars sliding in the rain, he said “More than one call was were trees had come down across the road and a car had struck the tree….we had multiple wrecks going on across the county.”