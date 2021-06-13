In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Helen Hiatt Gibson to Barry Eugene Inman and Lisa Inman; 23.561 acres South Westfield; $328.
– Teresa E. Zita, Teresa E. Dollyhigh, Teresa E. Bunker and James Zita to Mountain Front Properties, LLC; tracts PB 20 18 Mount Airy; $940.
– Janice M. Gochenour to Jerry Allen Hoke and Elizabeth Sneed Hoke; lots 46-49 section ALP Wrenn property PB 3 62 Mount Airy; $379.
– Jason M. Tate and Cassie Tate to Red Oak Development, LLC; portion of lots 43-46 Block BGW Shopshire farm Mount Airy;$0.
– Creative Sewing Machines, Inc. to Red Oak Development, LLC; 0.65 acres PB 19 117 and 21 Mount Airy; $150.
– Susan E. Thomas and Randall Thomas to Billy Ray Surratt and Michelle Leigh Hart; lot 9 Margie Joyce estate property PB 12 126 South Westfield; $23.
– Elizabeth Hatcher Johnson, Edward Martin Johnson Jr, Allison Hatcher Cardwell and Charles Elbert Cardwell to Joey D. Mason and Marisa G. Mason; tract 1 and tract 2 0.043 acres Mount Airy; $435.
– James Scott McHone and Rhonda P. McHone to Billy Ray Surratt and Michelle Leigh Hart; lots 6-8 Margie Joyce estate property PB 12 126 South Westfield; $76.
– Geneva M. Proffitt to Raymond David Dixon and Mitzi M. Baughman; tracts PB 32 74 and PB 38 59 Quaker Rd.; $420.
– Jay N. Crutti and Hope Presslar Crutti to Samantha A. Beck; tract Eldora; $228.
– Jana G. Singleton to Daniel L. Cox Sr.; 1.283 acres Elkin; $0.
– Fender Mountain Farms, LLC to Robbie O. Chandler and Julia S. Chandler; 51.890 acres PB 39 30 Bryan; $408.
– Rhino Sheds, LLC to Alfredo Pachaco Hernandez and Francisca Navarro Avonza; 1.72 acres Floyd Simpson land Dobson; $60.
– Jamie Elizabeth Layell to Christopher W. Minton; 10.136 acres; $65.
– Timothy M. Denny to Michael V. Horn and Ludi S. Horn; tracts Pilot Mountain; $56.
– Nancy Gould and Barry Carlton to Barry Carlton; tract Northwood Dr. 5.140 acres Elkin; $0.
– Treva Jane Collins to Timothy Harrison Collins and Donna G. Collins; tract Stewarts Creek; $225.
– Marion T. Hermenegildo, Abel Valladares, Raveli Torres, and Nereyda Torres to Mary M. Martin; lot 8 Summer Hills subdivision section 1 PB 15 12 Stewarts Creek; $258.
– Marion Land Company, Inc. to Hagop Nassarion; 1.41 acres lot 1 phase one Shady Rest subdivision PB 23 38 Shoals; $50.
– Carla Paschal, Carla Dawn McCreight, and Tom Paschal to Travis Shae Jackson; 0.148 acres Mount Airy; $90.
– John Travis Hayes and Dusty Hayes to Pamela Jane Tripus; .853 acres tract 1 PB 16 88 Mount Airy; $345.
– Michael Brandon Johnson and Britani R. T. Johnson to Timothy Sawyers and Mandy G. Sawyers; 1 acre Eldora; $20.
– Michael Lee Harris, Danny Roger Harris, Cynthia Harris, Sandra Jill Harris Norman, and John Foley Norman to Charles A. Parsons; 19 105 sq ft lot 10 veterans housing development PB 3 101 Elkin; $220.
– James Lambert and Shawna Lambert to Sandy Jessica Parker; 0.75 acres PB 20 154 Westfield; $340.
– James M. Walter Jr. to Walter Commercial Properties, LLC; tract 1 tract 2 362 sq ft; $0.
– Asheley Ledford, Ashley Winchester Bobbit, and Alex Ledford to Stephanie Lam, Leon Lam, James Wong, Movi A. Huynh and Tam M. Huynh; lot 57 Eugene G. Smith property Mount Airy; $520.
– Claudine Viveiros Miles and Brian Miles to Leigh Ann Peche; 1.153 acres; $16.
– Jesus M. Estrada Hernandez and Brittany J. Estrada Hernandez to Lela Nicole Brewer; 212 Mathis Rd. Pilot Mountain 1.03 acres Joyce/Gravitte property PB 26 23 Pilot; $340.
– Rosemary Green to Marie Caizzi and Paul Caizzi; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $174.
– Thomas Warren Horton and Kristi D. Horton to Hiatt Development, Inc.; 0.44 acres Mount Airy; $155.
– Annie Louise S. Haynes and Max Grayson Haynes to Rosalie Dickens; lots 7-15 and lots 110-112 Wooded Hills subdivision PB 4 2 Elkin; $300.
– William M. Gwyn and Lori B. Gwyn to Rick Dodd and Jayne Dodd; 0.764 acres PB 4 177 Elkin; $596.
– Susan Gardner Davis to Mark Mahoney; lot 69 phase II Orchard Mountain development PB 10 124 Franklin; $40.
– John Julius Holt, Katie Holt , and Melanie G. Holt to James P. Killoran Jr. and Kristin N. Killoran; three tracts; $470.
– Anthony Shane Davis and Courtney Keene Davis to Threefold Card Handyman Services, Inc.; lots 89 and 90 Banner and Byerly development PB 1 74; $0.
– Cheek’s Water Works, Inc. to Karen Twohig and John Twohig; 1.892 acres 82,429 sq ft Elkin; $130.
– J&E Properties Of NC, LLC to SCM Real Estate, LLC; .954 acres and 0.3417 acres Mount Airy; $1,410.
– Donald H. Cass and Gabrielle P. Cass to Psalms 90, LLC; tract 1 4.873 acres tract 2 PB 38 42 tract 2 12.722 acres PB 39 45 Elkin; $260.