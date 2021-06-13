Surry County Most Wanted

It’s a new budget year, but an old debate — costs related to city government employees — reappeared when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners adopted a spending plan for 2021-22.

Although it ended up being approved unanimously Monday, a change transpired in the preliminary budget presented last month by City Manager Barbara Jones involving a raise proposed for full-time municipal employees of either 2% or $1,000 — whichever was greater.

After that topic dominated the proceedings during a 45-minute budget workshop, the board settled on a giving all personnel $1,000 rather than the percentage increase — an apparent savings of about $18,000 based on the meeting discussion. That figure could not readily be confirmed with the city manager and finance director.

The new budget keeps the property tax rate at 60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation (although actual levies will increase by about $600,000 due to a property revaluation) and includes no hikes in water and sewer charges.

Issue of raises

Apart from making a decision affecting the financial road map for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1, the issue of ongoing pay increases for municipal personnel dominated the proceedings.

Commissioner Jon Cawley reminded Monday that he had mentioned about five years ago that the city’s personnel costs were “unsustainable” — due to raises being granted in a particular budget which must be funded for many years afterward.

“When I look at the budget, I feel like an ogre every time I bring this up,” said Cawley, who indicated that personnel costs have been the line item changing the most over the past five fiscal years.

In June 2016, a 3% raise was granted for city workers for 2016-17, with the door left open for more based on performance evaluations as the year progressed.

Then for 2017-18, only sworn officers of the Mount Airy Police Department received increases. And in 2018-19 there was an across-the-board salary hike of 2% for all municipal employees along with extra funding for city firefighters to bring them in line with counterparts elsewhere.

Personnel received another 2% across-the-board pay raise for the 2019-20 fiscal year, with none approved for the present 2020-21 budget period.

Cawley says he hears continually from other city government decision-makers that they are afraid of losing employees if they aren’t paid at a certain level to keep personnel from going elsewhere.

“I understand that mentality, but I don’t think it is something we can live up to,” he commented Monday.

“Our desire to keep people here at the city cannot be the reason that we bankrupt the citizens.”

Cawley further pointed out that in addition to city workers’ salaries, Mount Airy had to fund a 27.5% increase in their health insurance coverage for this fiscal year with another 14.69% insurance hike on tap for 2021-22.

“I think it took great audacity to ask for a raise on top of a 14% health insurance increase.”

The lion’s share of next year’s budget will go toward personnel expenses put at $9.8 million. The city general fund budget for 2021-22 — separate from the water-sewer budget — totals $14.9 million.

Based on the city’s adjusted budget for 2020-21, the spending plan for 2021-22 represents an overall 2.7% increase in operational costs.

There are 173 workers budgeted for in the next fiscal year, although the city manager said there are eight vacancies among that number, mostly in the police ranks.

The city manager says plans are proceeding to fill the openings.

Cawley said that from a “round number” vantage point, the average annual pay for city workers is in the $55,000 range.

Pair of budget votes

Commissioner Marie Wood disagreed with Cawley’s assessment Monday concerning the personnel expenses.

“I don’t look at this as unsustainable,” she said. “We are a service organization and we need to pay our people.”

Wood also said that based on a recent pay study involving 13 municipalities comparable in size to Mount Airy, this city’s level was average.

However, Wood did suggest giving the $1,000 next year instead of the 2% increase until a personnel study could be done to determine appropriate salaries.

Shortly after Monday’s meeting began, Commissioner Steve Yokeley made a motion that the budget be adopted as presented, which subsequently failed in a 3-1 vote (with one vacancy now on the board).

The commissioners then considered a motion by the board’s Tom Koch to approve the budget with the $1,000 being given to city personnel as suggested by Wood.

“I don’t agree with it,” Yokeley said of that move.

He also seemed to challenge the remarks made by Cawley regarding personnel costs.

“I’ve been through this for 12 years and I hear the same thing every year,” Yokeley said of annual budget deliberations. “It’s like a broken record.”

Yokeley argued that it is a matter of paying people what they are worth.

“I just think the employees need to be compensated for their service,” he said. “I think we need to do everything we can to encourage employees to stay.”

When the board voted on Wood’s motion, Yokeley appeared not to say anything, which counted as a “yes” — with the city clerk later confirming that the decision was registered as unanimous.

Also earmarked in the budget is $942,731 for capital needs, which Jones said includes heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) upgrades, equipment for Reeves Community Center, moisture control at locations including the Mount Airy Public Library and roof replacement.

The upcoming general fund budget calls for appropriating $558,216 from Mount Airy’s general fund balance, also known as its surplus or savings, for city government needs.