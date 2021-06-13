Surry County Most Wanted

June 13, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Lawson

<p>Teague</p>

Teague

<p>Warrick</p>

Warrick

<p>Adams</p>

Adams

<p>Phillips</p>

Phillips

<p>Charles</p>

Charles

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Abigail Smythe Lawson, a white female, 37, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony conspiring to sell methamphetamine;

• Tory Austin Teague, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering;

• Sandra Hardy Gage, 58, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired;

• Brenda Kay Easter Lawson, 56, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 2 driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• David Wayne Warrick, 37, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

• Krym Gerard Phillips, 54, a black male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Sabrina Summers Charles, 40, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Elizabeth Nichole Adams, 30, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.