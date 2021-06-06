Surry County Most Wanted

June 6, 2021

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Ethan Harold Ray Burns, a white male, 21, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting a public officer and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon;

• Timothy Norris Cox, 48, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny, misuse of the 911 system and two counts of second degree trespassing;

• Jacob Edwin Johnson, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony hit and run/leaving the scene/serious injury or death and driving while license revoked;

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timothy Charles Roe, 54, a white male wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Taylor Thomas Collins, 24, a white male, wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, along with several orders for arrest for failure to appear on felony narcotics violations;

• Joseph Wayne Conner, 49, a white male, wanted on a charge of felony burning of certain buildings;

• Timothy Adam Pardue, 31, a white male, wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.