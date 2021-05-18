Two schools mark renovation completion

The sweet perfume of the wild honeysuckle

As we reach into mid -May, the sweet essence of the white and coral flowers of the wild honeysuckle emit their fragrance across the garden plot and onto the front porch and deck. No other scent except the rose and the Carolina Jasmine can hold a candle to the wild honeysuckle vines hanging from the trees and clinging to roadsides in the country roads of Surry County on pleasant spring evenings. Pick up several stems of wild honeysuckles and place them in a bud vase of water to bring that sweet essence into the house for a heavenly scent to refresh any room. The wild honeysuckle has a fragrance that you just wish you could bottle up to enjoy in the winter.

Old fashion tomato varieties are hard to top

There are hundreds varieties of tomatoes to choose from in all sizes and colors other than red, such as pink, yellow, orange, purple, gold, white, and a green that is developed just for lovers of fried green tomatoes. The very best of tomato varieties have endured the test of time and many generations have proved them over the years. The Marglobe, Homestead, Rutgers, German Johnson, Big Boy, and Mortgage Lifter are trusted and proven varieties with proven success records. Allow your garden plot to be endowed with these old fashion tomato varieties.

Lima beans will thrive in warm May soil

Lima beans are defiantly a warm weather, almost tropical vegetable. You can choose from Henderson Bush, Ford Hook 242 or Thorogreen Lima. The lima bean bush type requires about 75-80 days to produce a harvest. Sow seed in a furrow three to four inches deep and sow the seed thinly. Apply a layer of peat moss in the furrow before sowing seed then apply another layer of peat moss on top of the seed and then apply Plant-Tone organic vegetable food on top of the peat moss. Hill soil up on each side of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade for good soil contact. When the beans sprout and develop two leafs, side dress each side of the row with an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Feed with Plant-Tone by side dressing every 20 days and keep soil hulled up on each side of row after applying Plant-Tone. Be on the alert for insects and Japanese beetles and control them.

How to select healthy tomato plants

One of the “don’ts” of selecting tomato plants is to never purchase tomato plants with blooms or green tomatoes already on them, and do not buy plants that are tall in their four to six packs. Buy your plants in four to six plants that have healthy blue green stems. Make certain that the packs have four to six plants in them and that they are all healthy. Check to make sure the plants are watered and have been well maintained by the business you are buying them from. When transplanting tomato plants to the garden, apply water to the furrow with a water wand on “stream” mode before setting out the tomato plants. Apply a layer of Tomato-Tone organic tomato food around the base of plant and also an application of peat moss to retain moisture before hilling up plenty of soil on both sides of the furrow. Keep soil hilled up on both sides of tomato plants as they continue to grow. Side dress with Tomato-Tone every fifteen to twenty days as tomatoes progress to grown. Stake a few tomatoes in the row that also have cages on them for extra support on the row.

Peppers are as tropical as they get

Warm days as well as nights are essential for the growth of all types of peppers whether they are sweet or hot varieties. We are moving into the third week of May and this is the ideal time to set out peppers. The best varieties of sweet bell peppers are California Wonder, Big Bertha, Keystone, and Doorknob. Plant peppers in hills about two to three feet apart. Apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of hill and then a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure and an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food around the base of the pepper plants. Hill up plenty of soil around the pepper plants. It is always a great idea to support peppers with cages or stakes for support from the wind and thunderstorms. Keep a distance between hot and sweet varieties of peppers in case bees and pollinators cross-pollinate them. Keep soil hilled up to pepper plants every week for extra support and wind and stream protection.

Warm May days and nights pave way for the main crop of tomato plants

Not only are the days of May warm but now that the nights are warmer, tomato plants will thrive and quickly respond to warmer, more consistent temperatures. You can choose from many varieties of tomatoes including Big Boy, Better Boy, Beefy Boy, Marglobe, Homestead, Rutgers, Early Girl, Celebrity, Park’s Whopper, Beefsteak, Golden Jubilee, Pink Girl, German Johnson, Mortgage Lifter, Beef Master and Roma. Set tomato plants in a furrow about four or five inches deep and set plants two and a half to three feet apart. Apply a layer of peat moss and and a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure in bottom of furrow and then apply an application of Tomato-Tone organic tomato food in the furrow and hill up soil on both sides of the furrow. Wait a few days until plants are established before installing cages or stakes. Keep soil hilled up on both sides of tomato plants. Feed with Tomato-Tone by side dressing every 15 days.

Fireflies dancing at twilight

As daylight changes into twilight magically and mystic, the fireflies appear their inviting lemon glow and flicker. They rekindle memories of grandmas house in Northampton County and the multitude of hundreds of fireflies each twilight evening on the saw dust pile in front of grandmas house. All you had to do was swing the palm of your hand and catch a firefly. In just a few short minutes, we would fill the bottom of a quart mason jar with fireflies. Before we went to bed, grandma would make us let the fireflies go, then scrub us with soap and water to get rid of that “lightning bug smell.” Even to this day, we like to catch and release a few to recall what grandma called “that lightning bug smell.” The name “firefly” sounds a bit more dignified and respectable, don’t you think?

The beautiful Columbine during the month of May

One of the prettiest of the perennials of spring is the dainty Columbine. This flower has a lavender star shaped bottom layer and a white top. Usually the whole container will be filled with colorful blooms. You can purchase a Columbine at most nurseries in small containers, ready to be transplanted to the larger containers or pots. They are tough and winter over on porches and decks and come into full bloom every year.

Making a strawberry pudding

To make this Carolina strawberry treat, you will need two quarts of fresh strawberries (capped, cleaned, and chopped), one three-ounce box strawberry jello, three-three ounce boxes of Jello instant vanilla pudding mix, vanilla wafers, one cup sugar, two large cartons of Cool Whip, three cups of milk, and eight ounce cup of sour cream.Mix together the fresh chopped strawberries, Strawberry jello, and sugar. Warm the mixture up to dilute the juice of the strawberries. Allow the mixture to cool. Pour the pudding packets into the strawberry mixture and add the milk. After pudding is dissolved, add a half a carton of Cool Whip and the sour cream to the mixture. You can now begin layering the pudding. Begin with a layer of vanilla wafers on the bottom, Jello-Strawberry pudding mixture, next cover with remaining Cool Whip. This will make quit a large pudding. Keep in refrigerator.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown

“Pastor gets earful” — An older pastor had a routine to visit the students this morning in the church elementary school. One morning, he walked into the fifth grade class, where the children were studying about the 50 states, and he asked them how many they could name. He told them that in his school days the students knew and named all the states. One kid in the class raised his hand and said, “Yes pastor but in those days there were only 13 states.”