Two schools mark renovation completion

Surry County school and county officials, Franklin Elementary School staff and students all take part in the ribbon cutting there. (Submitted photo)
In April 2019, ground breaking ceremonies were held at Franklin, Mountain Park, and Dobson Elementary schools for renovations to the old worn-out buildings.
Earlier this month, after two years of work, the Surry County School System celebrated two of those renovations being completed with ribbon-cutting events at Franklin and Mountain Park elementary schools.
Both celebrations were part of the work called for in the Powell study completed in 2014, when Bill Powell of LT Consulting, LLC did a study of capital needs in the school system. That study put Franklin, Mountain Park and Dobson at the top of the list for needed renovations.
“In today’s world of instant, we have been patient and committed to these projects for seven years,” Superintendent Travis L. Reeves said. “There has been a lot of hard work and effort, planning, construction, scheduling, moving and patience. Additionally, much of the construction occurred during a world-wide pandemic so I want to extend a special thank you to the principals at each of the schools for their leadership throughout this construction and renovation project.”
“While conducting a tour of Franklin I spoke about our renovations and the parent made the comment that she was so impressed with the investment in schools from the commissioners and the school board,” said Franklin Principal Molly Anderson. “She said our facilities are so much nicer than anything she had seen in previous schools in some other counties. She was very pleased to see that her child would learn in this kind of environment.”
The Surry County commissioners, County Manager Chris Knopf and Assistant County Manager Sandy Snow were in attendance at both events. Chairman Mark Marion spoke at Franklin and member Eddie Harris spoke at Mountain Park. Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects and Coram Construction were recognized along with Director of Surry County Plant Operations Robert Draughn. The board of education members and Reeves all reiterated the same sentiment that “we could not have done this without any of you.”
“Everyone at Mountain Park realizes that these renovations will improve our school and the quality of education for all students. I am proud to be in a school system where our students are given opportunities to design their dreams and grow as leaders,” said Janet Sutphin, principal at Mountain Park.
“Our public schools are community centers, cornerstones of our community and our democracy, where we bring all students together to live, learn, and lead,” Reeves said. “Our schools are dream centers that give our students and families hope for the future. I think about where we were to where we are now. I think about how fortunate we are to live, learn, and work in Surry County. I think about how fortunate we are that our county commissioners were willing to commit resources to support our school system because they believe in our students and what they will contribute to the future of this county. That is what today is about. It is about the ribbon cutting, which is a symbolic act that symbolizes a new beginning.”
Dobson Elementary renovations are scheduled for completion in the fall.