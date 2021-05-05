SCC named military-friendly school

May 5, 2021 Mount Airy News

Surry Community College has been selected again as a Military Friendly School for 2021-2022. This is the tenth year the college has received this honor.

“The Military Friendly Schools list has set the standard for higher education institutions in providing the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses,” the school said in announcing the designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year more than 1,200 schools earned this designation. The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. For more information about Veteran Services at SCC, contact Tammy Fletcher, Coordinator of veterans affairs, at 336-386-3245 or fletchert@surry.edu.

Registration for summer and fall classes at SCC began April 19. For help the college application, class registration or financial aid, contact Student Services at 3360386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.