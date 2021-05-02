Surry County Most Wanted

May 2, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Aleshire

<p>Burchette</p>

Burchette

<p>Love</p>

Love

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Nathan Michael Aleshire, 35, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for seven counts felony obtaining property under false pretense, 12 counts of felony uttering a forged paper and assault on a female;

Joseph Oliver Thomas Jr., 25, a Black male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for carrying a concealed weapon and larceny;

• Damon Kane Hawks, 23, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jacob Levi Burchette, 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony resisting a public officer, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felony maintaining a place for controlled substances.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jason Darren Love, 42, a white male wanted on five counts of failure to pay child support;

• Michael Eugene McMillian, 53, a white male, wanted on charges of felony domestic violence protective order violation with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female;

• Michelle Victoria Arnder Crotts, 39, a white female, wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle, assault with deadly weapon, injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods and child support.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, a white male, wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.