Copeland teacher wins Scholastic grant

April 26, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Jolean Edmonds, first grade teacher at Copeland Elementary, was one of 5,000 teachers that received $500 from Scholastic Books.

James Patterson and Scholastic Books teamed up to bring books into classrooms throughout the country. The sweepstakes program awarded $500 and 500 Bonus Points for teachers to build their classroom libraries. Teachers enter the sweepstakes by filling out a questionnaire at scholastic.com. More than 100,000 teachers entered to win the sweepstakes.

Edmonds used this money to add to her classroom library and put more books into the hands and homes of her students.