Surry County Most Wanted

April 25, 2021

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Christopher Lloyd Cox, 36, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and who is on probation for three counts felony breaking and entering, three counts felony larceny of motor vehicles, felony possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering motor vehicles, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtaining property under false pretense, felony altering a vehicle serial number, three counts of larceny, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked;

• James Henry Nelson Jr., 35, a white male wanted on post-release warrants and probation violations who is on supervision for felony habitual driving while impaired, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while impaired level 1;

• Jeffrey Dean Stewart, 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.