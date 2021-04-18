Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tonya Kaye Edwards, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, larceny, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and shoplifting concealment of goods;

• Michael Eugene Pettitt, 59, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Joseph Dean Harris, 54, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of assault on a government official;

• Makaila Gail Stevenson, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony and misdemeanor larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.