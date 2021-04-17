PTK brings home the awards

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Surry Community College was recently named one of the top three distinguished chapters in the Carolinas Region for 2020.

The chapter also earned the Beta Tau Continued Excellence Award for the first time. This award is presented to chapters who have maintained Distinguished Chapter status for three years or more.

Surry’s PTK chapter also won awards for Most Distinguished Chapter 2nd Finalist, Carolinas Region Horizon Award, presented to advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler; Distinguished College Project Honorable Mention; and Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award.

They also received the Honors in Action Project Theme Award, Theme Four: Expressions of Truth; the Five-Star Chapter Plan Award; the Carolinas Region Transfer Edge Awards, presented to members Brandie Hicks and Cameron Brown; and the Carolinas Region Research Edge Awards, presented to Chapter President Brandie Hicks and Advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler. Additionally, the chapter earned the Carolinas Super Star Award, the Carolinas Region Honors in Action Program Award, and the Carolinas Region Service Project Award.

Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Advisor, Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler,m said, “I’m really proud of the officer team and chapter members who worked so very hard this year. They overcame amazing challenges and continued to serve as shining examples of leadership, service, scholarship, and fellowship, the four pillars on which Phi Theta Kappa is based. They have my respect.”

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.