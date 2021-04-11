Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Heather Leann Mabe, 26, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked;

• Ashley Luann Shumate, 33, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Tristan Michael Vaneaton, 23, a black male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny and felony breaking and entering;

• Kipp E. Henry, 64, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.