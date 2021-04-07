Pilot Elementary names honor roll students

Pilot Mountain Elementary School recently named the students who earned spots on the third quarter honor roll. They are listed here.

Third Grade A Honor Roll: Chase Cardin, Smith Cook, Faith Francis, Brayden Nicholson, Piper Patton, Blakely Riddle, Jaden Surratt, and Declan Tilley;

Third Grade A/B Honor Roll: Mia Campbell, Brody Chilton, Ji’San Davis-Reynolds, Morgan Dean, Colin Galyean, Mason Hester, Sloane Hooker, Kaylee Jacobs, Wells Johnson, Eva Pena, Katie Willoughby;

Fourth Grade A Honor Roll: Ellie Anderson, Layla Comer, Titus Hamons, Emilynn Haymore, Zoe Keener, Lilla Key, Kyson Massie, Sammi Moser, Addilyn Nicholson, Carr Norris, Averie Powell, Aiden Quinn;

Fourth Grade A/B Honor Roll: Bryleigh Easter, Lily Edwards, Jackson Freeman, Landon Henne, Jayden Knight, Cara Lewellyn, Marlon Lowe, Yelayna Martinez-Rodriguez, Eli Paoli, Amber Quinn, Nicholas Reynolds, Easton Sallee, Kaiden Sheffield, Caleb Sloop, Landri Taylor, Kaleb Williams, Kourt Wood;

Fifth Grade A Honor Roll: Colton Cardin, Hunter Reid, Eli Wilkins;

Fifth Grade A/B Honor Roll: Haylie Adams, Davyn Arrington, Daniela Ayala, Nicole Caro, Lexzandra Chavez, Rylee Cook, Nathan Diamont, Peyton-Addison Easter, Ahmir Francis, Sara Goins, Alexander Martinez-Arellano, Corbin Mills, Angelina Pannutti, Kaiden Radford, Brielynd Riddle, Erica Simmons, Kaylyn Thibodeau, London Watson, Vada Woods, and Brookelynn Yopp.