Pilot Elementary names honor roll students

Piedmont blueberries are in season

The harvest of pick your own blueberries in the fields of Stokes and Surry counties in now in progress. Unlike strawberries, it takes awhile to harvest a gallon of blueberries, but their unusual flavor and color will make the picking worthwhile. If you go to a field near you to pick your own or to purchase them already picked, head for the fields in the early morning hours before the dog day sun heats up the fields. Another thing to carry along with you is plenty of patience, keep your eyes on the berries and the bushes and not the bucket. Set the goal for how many berries you would like to pick and be determined to make a day of it. If you allow the time and energy, the effort will be well worth it because ready picked berries cost more if they pick them for you, but even then, the blueberries are still worth their price. An incentive while harvesting blueberries is to think about blueberry cobbler, pies, jams, jellies, and freezing of the harvest when you get back home. Play that mind game while in the blueberry fields on a Surry County dog day morning!

Afternoon thunderstorms

During the dog days of July and August, we have few rainy days unless a hurricane brews off the coast, and most of the precipitation we receive comes in the form of afternoon thunderstorms. They form the life blood of the summer garden as well as great relief on a dog day afternoon. Their is a certain amount of electric energy in a sudden afternoon thunderstorm with the lightning and thunder that accompanies the refreshing rain. It brings new life to the lawn, garden, and flower beds. The fresh aroma is an added bonus along with a drop in humidity, and this makes summer air easier to inhale. Usually after an early evening thunderstorm, the fireflies will respond in greater numbers with their display of their own “lightning.” Here’s to hoping they have many nights of glowing amber tail lights!

The four o’clocks have started

There is plenty of bright color in the flower beds adorned with four o’clocks as they reach full bloom in early evening. Their bright glow of red, white, wine, yellow, pink, and speckles of red, yellow, white, and purple are highlighted in their lush green leafy foliage. They seem to celebrate their own Christmas in July. They will continue their show of color all the way until the arrival of frost. They produce many seeds that resemble small black barrels. These seed will winter over and produce colorful flowers and foliage next summer. Not many annuals are as productive as the four o’clock. It is one of the few annuals that comes back each year.

Deadline for digging Irish potatoes

Temperatures will only get hotter as the month of July continues. If you have not done so yet, now is the time to dig up the Irish potatoes. The potatoes should be ready to harvest during the first part of July. Store harvested potatoes in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Dust them with a layer of powdered lime. clean out the row or bed and place the vines in the compost pile or bin after running the mower over them to break them down. Use the space where the potatoes were to plant a row of Strike or Top Crop green beans for a late summer harvest.

Sowing late summer green beans

After the harvesting of the Irish potato crop, you will have the ideal area to sow another row or bed of late summer green beans for a harvest in late August or early September. The best varieties that produce an abundant late harvest are Strike, Top Crop, Tenderette, or Derby which are all bush types. The most productive of all these are the Strike bean. Start beans in a furrow about four inches deep. Line the furrow with a layer of peat moss and sow the seed on the peat moss and cover seed with another layer of peat moss. Apply a layer of Plant-tone organic vegetable food and then a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure. Hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down soil with a hoe blade. If no rain is in the forecast or no thunderstorm, use the water wand in spray or stream mode and apply water on top of the green bean row. Apply moisture until seeds germinate. When beans sprout and have two leaves, side dress with Plant-Tone organic plant food and pull up soil on each side of row to cover the Plant-Tone. Feed green beans every fifteen days.

Making a Karo syrup blueberry cake

When the blueberry harvest is in full swing in Surry County, making a blueberry cake is another great reason to go out and pick some blueberries. To prepare this cake, you will need one cup white Karo corn syrup, one teaspoon baking soda, one teaspoon baking powder, three cups sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla, and one cup of milk. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl mix together two cups plain flour, one teaspoon baking soda, and set aside. In another bowl, combine three cups sugar, one tablespoon Crisco shortening, four large eggs, one tablespoon vanilla, one cup milk , and two cups blueberries. One cup Karo corn syrup. Fold in blueberries after mixing all other ingredients well. Grease and flour a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish, pour in the mixture and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool 45 minutes before serving.

Sights, sounds from summer porch

The fireflies flit across the front porch emitting their amber signals as twilight begins. The four o’clocks have opened and are displaying their colors. The birds are still refreshing themselves at the birdbath. Crows are flying over on their way to roost. The dog day evening is still warm but not as humid. Crickets are making their soft sounds, signaling the temperature is dropping a bit. Up in the mighty oaks, katydids are starting their sounds by singing their songs in harmony. They have a subtle message that even though we are in the midst of dog days, the cool days of autumn are not as far away as we may think.

Keep birdbaths filled with cool water

Birds not only consume a lot of water, but they bathe in the water and this splashes a lot of water from the baths in summer. Fill the baths morning and evening. Fresh water will also prevent “skeeters” from laying eggs in the water.

Summer squash harvest is ready

The golden yellow straight neck and crook neck summer squash harvest is ready. Both squash varieties are great but we prefer the straight neck for three reasons; 1) They have less seeds, and are more meaty, 2) They can be cubed into uniform pieces, 3) They have less moisture, even though both varieties have their share of water, when you bake or fry them, you do not have to add water. Just add light margarine, diced onion, salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar and fry until gold and tender. They are great fried, baked, made into a casserole or a squash sonker, a Surry County favorite tradition. Squash can also be canned for treats such as sonkers in the middle of winter as well as casseroles and other dishes.

Water summer ferns daily

The panda and asparagus ferns drink a lot of water so give them a fresh drink every morning to start their day. If the ferns spread out of their containers too much, use the scissors to trim back their growth to promote more greenery and new sprouts.

Swallow tails, monarchs at the colorful zinnia bed

The zinnia bed is a rainbow of color and also a haven for black and yellow tiger swallow tail butterflies, the majestic monarch as well as finches and bumble bees. A secret of lush foliage and beautiful blooms is to use the water wand on stream mode and apply a layer of water only to the bottom of the zinnias. This will keep mildew under control.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown

“Food for thought!”- If you are locked in a room with only a bed and a calendar, what do you eat ? Water from the bed springs and dates from the calendar!

“Batter up!”- Teacher: “Joey, tell me what your dreams are about.” Joey: “I dream about baseball.” Teacher: “Don’t you ever dream about anything else?” Joey: “Nope, just baseball.” Teacher: “Don’t you ever dream about girls?” “What? And miss my turn at the bat?”

“About training”- What is the difference between an engineer and a school teacher? One minds the trains, the other trains the mind.