Cedar Ridge Elementary learns math with tasty snack

April 03, 2021
DOBSON — Surry Central came out on the losing end of a physical matchup with undefeated Walkertown on Friday.
The Eagles jumped on the Wolfpack, who were playing for the first time since March 12, by scoring on the game’s opening drive. But the Golden Eagles’ offense never looked as good as it did on the scoring drive.
Central’s defense forced four takeaways and sacked Walkertown’s quarterback three times, but it was not enough. The Wolfpack moved to 4-0 with a 20-7 win.
“I’m heartbroken for all kids, but especially the seniors,” said Eagles coach Monty Southern. Friday’s game served as Surry Central’s Senior Night since the Eagles travel to North Forsyth next week to end the regular season.
“We played really hard and you really can’t ask more from these kids with the effort they’ve given the last two weeks.”
The Eagles have dropped back-to-back games for the first time all season after starting 3-1. In week five, Central overcame a two-score deficit in the second half only to fall on an 81-yard touchdown reception with less than two minutes on the clock.
Following the tough loss to North Surry, Southern said his team’s response in the face of adversity would say a lot about them as a team.
“I trust this group, and I felt like they would have all the guys ready and they were,” Southern said after Friday’s game against Walkertown. “I think the kids understood the game plan and I think we did everything we could do. Just a couple bounces here and a couple plays go different there and we’re celebrating. It just wasn’t our night.”
The Wolfpack (4-0) were impressive in weeks one through three. In that time, the team outscored opponents 121-36.
Central wasn’t intimidated by Walkertown’s undefeated record, though. The Eagles came out of the gate and scored on a drive spanning 5:12 of game time. Junior Palacios, Logan Priddy and quarterback Chase Holt moved the chains on the ground, while Holt also completed passes to Priddy and Brady Woods.
Senior Karson Crouse punched in a 4-yard TD run to cap off the drive. Jacob Edmonds’ PAT made it 7-0.
Walkertown originally ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but a penalty put them on the Eagles’ 25. William Slater fumbled on the first play from scrimmage to move back to, in combination with a holding penalty, move the Pack to the 36.
Qua’sean Brown made up for the loss with a 32-yard run. Slater followed with a short gain to the 1-yard line. Central stopped Brown for no gain on second-and-goal, then forced another Slater fumble on third down.
The Eagles were closing in on a turnover-on-downs, but Walkertown quarterback Marque Hall found Jeremiah McIntyre for the 1-yard TD pass with 3:41 left in the opening quarter. A failed PAT kept Central in the lead.
Surry Central put together another long drive that carried over into the second quarter. Woods dragged defenders hanging on to him into the red zone as the Eagles looked poised to strike back.
However, Central ended the first quarter with a run for negative yards then opened the second quarter with a run for no gain. Holt fell incomplete on the next two plays, which were also his first two incompletions of the game, to turn the ball over on downs.
The Eagles’ defense made its first of many big plays on the night on Walkertown’s next drive. After marching down the field and into the red zone, Wolfpack QB Hall was picked off by Dakota Mills in the end zone.
“We’ve done a good job all season with takeaways,” Southern said. “And tonight was no exception.”
Central recovered two fumbles and picked Hall off twice to stay alive. Unfortunately for the home team, they also had to line up against a talented defense.
The Eagles started on the 20 after the interception. Palacios took the hand-off and was met with immediate resistance. Before the officials could stop the play due to forward progress, the ball was stripped and picked up by Walkertown’s Mekhai McMahan. The junior linebacker ran 17-yards for the touchdown.
A successful 2-point conversion made it 14-7 with just under 7:00 left in the first half.
Central wouldn’t have another first down for the rest of the half. The Golden Eagles only allowed the Pack to move the chains once after the second TD, which came on a Slater 22-yard run. Slater finished the night with 17 carries for 124 yards.
The Golden Eagle defense would only allow five Walkertown first downs in the second half. Cole Butcher, Sam Whitaker and Andres Gonzalez combined for three sacks, while Memphis Bolatto grabbed an interception and also blocked a punt.
“The kids just battled hard all night,” Southern said. “All the way until the end. They were talking about in the huddle there at the end how they didn’t want to give up another score. I’m proud of them.”
Even though Central limited Walkertown’s offense, the Wolfpack D made up the difference by holding the Eagles to zero first downs in the third quarter. Even with good starting field position, like when Crouse forced a fumble that was recovered by Whitaker in Walkertown territory, Central’s offense struggled to get going.
Holt finished the night 7-of-17 passing 91 yards, through 64 of those yards came in the first half. Central’s running backs rushed 31 times for just 40 yards.
The second half featured a lot of play in-between the 30-yard lines. The exception was when McIntyre broke free for a 35-yard Walkertown TD with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter.
“They’re explosive, you know they’ve got the big running back and then they’ve got some speed as well,” Southern said. “It’s tough to game plan for. They’re a really good team, and what helps them a lot is they’re players are fresh. A lot of Surry Central kids have to play both ways. That’s just the way it is.”
Surry Central went on to have just two first downs in the second half, with both coming in the fourth quarter. The defense gave the team one last chance when Whitaker recovered a Hall fumble with 1:09 left on the clock.
Holt quickly connected with Priddy for a 20-yard gain, but that was the last play for positive yards on the night. Walkertown regained possession before running the clock out in victory formation.
The Golden Eagles will finish the regular season on April 9 at North Forsyth (3-2).
“This group is hungry for a win,” Southern said. “Right now we’re at .500, and I think this group is pretty bent on having a winning season as a senior group. It’s going to be a pretty tough test.”
Scoring
Walkertown – 6, 8, 6, 0 = 20
Surry Central – 7, 0, 0, 0 = 7
1Q
6:58 SCHS 7-0 –Karson Crouse 4-yard rush TD, Jacob Edmonds PAT
3:41 WTWN 7-6 – Marque Hall pass to Jeremiah McIntyre 1-yard TD reception, PAT no good
2Q
6:57 WTWN 7-14 – Mekhai McMahan fumble recovery returned 17 yards for a TD, Marque Hall pass to Jeremiah McIntyre 2-point conversion
3Q
4:01 WTWN 7-14 – Jeremiah McIntyre 35-yard rush TD, PAT no good