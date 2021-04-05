Cedar Ridge Elementary learns math with tasty snack

April 5, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

First grader Colt Millner eyes his Skittles. (Submitted photo)

<p>First grader Tyson Secrest poses for the camera. (Submitted photo)</p>

First grader Tyson Secrest poses for the camera. (Submitted photo)

<p>First grader Grady Swift working on Skittle-inspired math. (Submitted photo)</p>

First grader Grady Swift working on Skittle-inspired math. (Submitted photo)

Students in John Strickland’s first grade class are learning about collecting and graphing data. This time, they used Skittles to practice their new skills. They had to sort, count, and graph the Skittles and then had a tasty snack.