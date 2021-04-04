Surry County Most Wanted

April 4, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Bosze

<p>Lineback</p>

Lineback

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Heather Kathleen Bosze, 26, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, resisting a public officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and assault with a deadly weapon.

• James Henry Lineback III, 29, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny of motor vehicle and larceny.

• James Daniel Billings, 39, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and no insurance;

• Joseph David Cooke, 51, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony possession of a firearm by felon.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.