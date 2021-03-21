Surry County Most Wanted

March 21, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Lawson

<p>Hall</p>

Hall

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• William Dale Hall, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession or methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, larceny by changing price tags, driving while license revoked and no insurance.

• Gustavo Vera Martinez, 33, a Hispanic male who is wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Brenda Kay Easter Lawson, 56, a white female who is wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 2.

• Meagan Elizabeth Brown, 31, a female who is wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.