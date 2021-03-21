Surry County Most Wanted

Saint Patrick’s day: A great day for planting Irish potatoes. On Wednesday, we celebrate Saint Patrick’s’s day. A great way to celebrate his day is to set out a row or bed Irish potatoes to start the spring cool weather vegetable season. Irish potatoes need a long growing season of more than 100 days, so they need to be set out in early spring so you will have time to follow them up with warm weather vegetables. Also the potatoes can be harvested before Dog Days begin in early July. You can choose from several varieties including, Yukon Gold, Irish cobbler, Kennebec, Red Pontiac, Rio Grande Russet, and German Butterball.

Plant Irish potatoes in a furrow about two to six inches deep or more. Use whole seed potatoes and do not cut them because this causes rot, mold, or fungus. Apply a layer of Peat Moss in the bottom of the furrow, then place seed potatoes about a foot apart and cover with another layer of peat moss. Add an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food on top of the Peat moss and then hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with a hoe blade. After potatoes sprout, feed with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food by side dressing and hilling soil up to the potatoes once a month.

Enjoying daffodils, butter cups, jonquils, and narcissus. The season of spring is near and gold is in abundance in flower beds and around trees and lawns in the glow of jonquil’s, daffodils, butter cups, and the narcissus. They move back and forth in the winds of March. There are so many varieties of these garden flowers, but our favorite is the king Alford with its light orange cup in the dish of golden petals. When these garden flowers finish their season of blooms and cycle out allow them to keep growing until they turn brown and fall over. This process allows next years’s bulbs to form and provide next year’s flowers. When you mow, weed eat around these flowers and foliage until they cycle out.

March can produce plenty of lion and lamb days. The month of March can have plenty of lion and lamb types of days and a mixed bag of both warm and cold days mixed in with sun, wind, and even some snow. An old farmers legend says, “A sunny day in March is as about unpredictable as a snake in the grass.” If we get several snows in March, they can be a blessing in disguise, because it will add moisture and nutrients to the soil, kill insect eggs, and wintering insects. The cool weather vegetables already planted will not be any worse off with a blanket of March snowfall. With March’s lion and lamb days, spring will soon blow it’s way in.

A container of shamrocks for Saint Patty’s day decor, Most floral departments at local supermarkets will feature foil-wrapped containers of shamrocks during the days leading up to Saint Patrick’s day. They cost between $3 and $4 and they will make pretty emerald green decor on the dinning room table. You can make your own by digging up a clump of clover from the back of the garden and place it in a container of fine potting medium and wrap container with a sheet of Saint Patrick’s day gift wrap and an emerald green bow.

A pot of Irish stew for Saint Patrick’s day. Celebrate the day of the Irish by cooking up a pot of Irish stew. You will need one and a half pounds of beef stew, one tablespoon of McCormick Bacon-bites, two cups of water plus an envelope of Lipton beef onion soup mix, half teaspoon black pepper, three large carrots (peeled and chunked into one-inch pieces) one large white onion (cut into one-inch chunks), three celery sticks (cut into one inch pieces), three large Irish potatoes (cut into one inch chunks), half of one small cabbage (cut into one inch chunks), half teaspoon of salt, (more later if you need it), two teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, one tablespoon sugar, one stick light margarine.

In a large stew pot, place the one-and-a-half pounds beef stew, two cups of water and the Bacon Bites. Boil on medium heat until beef stew is very tender (about one hour or more) add more water if needed, stir often. When beef is tender, add the Lipton beefy onion soup envelope and simmer two minutes on low heat. Add all other ingredients except cabbage chunks. Simmer for thirty minutes. Add Worcestershire sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper.

If the stew needs to be thickened, mix three tablespoons of corn starch in a glass of cold water (8 ounces), stir water and corn starch together, add a little at a time until stew gets as thick as you desire. The stew may already be thick enough without corn starch mixture. If stew is too thick, just add a little water.

Stocking up on packets of color for Zinnias for summer beauty. Seed racks in supermarkets, garden departments, Walmart, Lowe’s Hardware, Home Depot and most hardware’s have racks full of flower and vegetable seed. While you are shopping, pick up several packets of Zinnias each week and store in a box in a warn dry place. Zinnias come in all colors except blue and cost around $2 or less per packet. Zinnias attract butterflies, bees, humming birds, finches, and other pollinators. They will provide flowers all the way into early autumn.

Setting out a row or bed of cabbage plants. The cool days of March are ideal for setting out cabbage plants in the mid-March garden plot. You can choose from many varieties including Stonehead, Round Dutch, Bok, Jersey Wakefield, Savoy, and Red express. Most cabbage come in six and nine packs. Set the plants in a furrow about five or six inches deep and one foot apart. Apply a layer of Peat Moss in the bottom of the furrow then apply an application of Garden-Tone organic plant food and hill up soil after side dressing.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoe Down.“Right place. Wrong name.” Two men were walking home from work one night. Both were tired and decided to take a shortcut home through the graveyard. As they got to the middle of the graveyard, they were frightened by a tapping and scrapping sound coming from behind a gravestone. While they were scared out of their boots, they saw an old man with a hammer and a chisel walking toward them. One of the men said “Sir dark of night, you almost scared us to death!” The old man replied, “They misspelled my name.”