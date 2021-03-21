Central Middle students election officers

March 21, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Shirley Martinez-Serrano

<p>Grace McCormick</p>

Grace McCormick

<p>McKindsey Lloyd</p>

McKindsey Lloyd

Central Middle School students recently elected their Student Council Officers for this year.

Shirley Martinez-Serrano was elected president, Grace McCormick was elected vice president and McKindsey Lloyd was elected secretary.