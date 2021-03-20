Ever Eldridge named art champ

Ever Eldridge’s art work was selected as the top work at the recent regional art showcase competition. (Submitted photo)

Ever Eldridge, a seventh grade student at Meadowview Magnet Middle School, recently competed in the Regional NCASA Art Showcase Competition. The theme for this year’s competition was “Words and Actions Matter: An Indelible Momen.t”

His artwork received the highest score for the photography submission in the region, and will advance to the state finals.