Ever Eldridge named art champ

June 24, 2021
The N.C. High School Athletic Association will hand out plenty of hardware this weekend with four sports holding their state championships.
Championships, like everything else this school year, look different than ever before.
Never before have the season finales for baseball, wrestling, tennis and track and field took place on the same weekend. In fact, the championships for tennis and baseball are usually six months apart.
Student-athletes from all five local schools will be competing for championships this Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26. Some as individuals, some in pairs and some as full teams.
1A Girls Tennis
Both Mount Airy and East Surry are sending doubles teams to the 2020-2021 NCHSAA 1A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship.
The tournament takes place at Cary Tennis Park and will begin at 9 a.m.
East Surry sophomores Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli come into the State Tournament as the West’s top seed. The duo went 6-0 as a team in the regular season, 3-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament and 4-0 in the West Regional Finals.
East Surry has never had a girls doubles team win a state championship. The only two girls state champions from East Surry were singles titles won by Lauren Whan in 1998 and Megan Shelton in 2009.
Mount Airy senior Olivia Perkins and freshman Ella Brant enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the West. The pair of Bears went 5-5 in the regular season, 2-1 in the NW1A Conference Tournament and 3-1 in the West Regional Finals.
Mount Airy’s last doubles team to win a state championship was Christie Sanders and Keri Whitehead, who won three straight 1A/2A titles from 1987-1989. The most recent individual state champion from Mount Airy was Jordan Jackson in 2011.
Martin and Ruedisueli face Raleigh Charter’s Krisha Avula and Samantha Levine in the opening round. Perkins and Brant face the defending 1A Doubles State Champions, Franklin Academy’s Anisah Sison and Abby Armistead, in the first round.
The winners of each of those matches will face-off in the semifinals.
1A Track and Field
The 1A Track and Field Championship also begins at 9 a.m. on Friday. The Championship is hosted by North Carolina A&T State University.
Sixteen student-athletes from Mount Airy, East Surry and Millennium Charter Academy qualified for the State Championship Meet by finishing in the top four of their event in the Regional Competition. Three of the competitors won Regional Championships: Mount Airy’s William Mayfield, Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt and East Surry’s Isaac Vaden.
Mayfield qualified for four events: the 400-meter run, the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the long jump.
Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks qualified for three events: the 200 meters, long jump and triple jump. Teammate Caden Ratcliff qualified in the 800 meters.
Three Lady Bears qualified for the state meet. Gracie Butcher led the way by qualifying in two events: the long jump and triple jump.
Jozy Combs qualified in the discus throw and Sydney Seagraves in shot put.
Millennium’s only state qualifier, Utt, is tied for the top seed in the high jump.
East Surry had three boys qualify for the state meet. Vaden qualified in discuss throw, Sam Whitt did so in shot put and Cooper Motsinger qualified in the 3,200 meters.
Two East Surry girls qualified as well as one relay team.
Faith Braithwaite qualified in the 100 meters, Clara Willard qualified in the discus throw and the relay team of Braithwaite, Jamariah Lowery, Ember Midkiff and Bella Hutchens will compete in the 4×100 relay.
1A Baseball
East Surry’s baseball team won its fourth West Regional Title to reach the 1A State Championship Series.
The Championship Series is a best 2-of-3 format. Game 1 against Perquimans will begin Friday at 8 p.m. at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville. Game 2 will take place Saturday at 2 p.m., and Game 3 (if necessary) will take place at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m.
East Surry started the season with a 12-7 loss to South Stokes and hasn’t lost since. The Cardinals have won 17 straight games, which is the program’s longest winning streak since the 2014 team, which also reached the State Championship Series, won 31 straight games.
East Surry is 0-3 in State Championship Series. The Cardinals first made the 3A State Championship in 1982, falling to East Bladen 2-1 (0-1, 2-1, 0-6). East Surry returned to the title game in 2007 and lost 2-1 to Princeton (3-7, 4-3, 3-7). East Surry’s most recent championship appearance was against Whiteville in 2014, once again falling 2-1 (7-4, 0-10, 2-3).
The Cards, the No. 2 seed in the West, will act as the away team for Game 1 and the home team for Game 2.
East Surry defeated No. 15 Community School of Davidson 3-2 in the first round, No. 7 Cherryville 9-2 in the Sweet 16, No. 3 Uwharrie Charter 10-1 in the Elite Eight and No. 8 Mountain Island Charter 7-1 in the West Regional Final.
Perquimans, the No. 1 seed in the East, is 16-2 and has won its last 12 games. The Pirates defeated No. 16 Ocracoke 16-0 in the first round, No. 9 Hobbton 10-0 in the Sweet 16, No. 4 Bear Grass Charter in the Elite Eight and No. 2 Granville Central 3-1 in the East Regional Final.
1A Wrestling
The 1A Wrestling State Championship will be held at Glenn High School and is set to begin at 11 a.m.
Eight local wrestlers will compete at the event, including one that hopes to repeat as State Champion. Mount Airy is sending six wrestlers, and East Surry is sending four.
From Mount Airy (weight class in parentheses): Edwin Agabo (195), Franklin Bennett (145), Alex Cox (126), Hope Horan (106), Saverio Lennon (220) and Connor Medvar (152).
Bennett is the defending 1A 145 State Champion looking to defend his title. Bennett holds a 21-1 record this season.
Also returning to the State Championship Meet is 152 West Regional Champion Connor Medvar. Medvar took third in the 132 bracket in 2020 and looks to jump up a few spots on the podium this weekend. Medvar holds a 23-0 record this season.
Horan, Agabo, Lennon and Cox all qualified for their first state championships. Horan has a 15-6 record and recently finished second in the 113-pound bracket at the Women’s Wrestling Invitational. Cox has a 21-2 record, Agabo has a 9-5 record and Lennon has a 14-6 record.
For East Surry, both Daniel Villasenor and Eli Becker compete in their first state championships.
Villasenor will compete in the 195 bracket and has a record of 14-7. Becker will compete in the 182 bracket and has a record of 17-2.
2A Wrestling
Three wrestlers from Surry Central will compete in the 2A State Championship at Wheatmore High School. The tournament begins at 9 a.m.
Central’s three qualifying wrestlers are: Jeremiah Price, Jacob Price and Karson Crouse.
Defending 2A 145 State Champion Jeremiah Price looks to win his second title in as many years. The sophomore currently holds a 16-0 record.
Crouse was a win away from placing as a sophomore in 2020. He currently holds a 16-3 record and will compete in the 170 bracket.
Jacob Price holds an 18-2 record and will compete in the 152 class.
2A Track and Field
The 2A State Championship Track and Field Championships will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. at North Carolina A&T State University.
Surry Central had seven girls qualify for the meet after winning the 2A Midwest Regional Championship as a team: Mia McMillen, Ivy Toney, Peggy Prevette, Yeira Munoz, Shanell Daniels, Lanie Fitzgerald and Ella Priddy.
McMillen qualified for four different events: the 100 meters, 200 meters, 300 hurdles and long jump.
Prevette and Toney both qualified in the pole vault, Daniels qualified in the discus throw and Munoz did so in the 3,200 meters.
The relay team of Toney, Munoz, Priddy and Fitzgerald qualified in the 4×800 relay.
Charlie Hernandez was the only Surry Central boy to qualify for the state championship, doing so in the 300 hurdles.
Elijah Moore, Jared Hiatt and Amelia York will represent North Surry at the State Championship.
Moore qualified in discus, Hiatt in the long jump and York in the 1,600 meters.