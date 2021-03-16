Gentry Middle wins art competition

March 16, 2021

Ava McMillian is a member of the Gentry Middle School art time, having submitted work in the painting category.

Cassidy Mills is a member of the Gentry Middle School art time, having submitted work in the drawing category.

Gracie Bullins submitted art work in the printmaking category.

Kenedi Claire Rogers’ category was collage.

Kinston Nichols submitted work in mixed-media.

Payten Sechrist submitted sculpture artwork.

Sierra Radford submitted photography.

Gentry Middle School’s Art team placed first in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Middle School Western Regional Division Art Showcase. The team of eight students consists of both face-to-face and remote learning students from sixth through eighth grades.

Each team member was responsible for creating art work in a specific media category to submit to the regional level for judging. The students also had to base their work on the prompt: 2020: Words and Actions Matter – An Indelible Moment. The combined scores of all eight students earned this team first-place honors in the Western Region.

Art teacher Jennifer Via said the team now has the opportunity to have their work advance to the state level. Via said “I am so proud of these artists and wish them well at the next level. Congratulations.”