School to aid the Surry County Animal shelter

March 16, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Meadowview Magnet School 4-Legged Friends Club members pictured here are, from left, Natalie Acevedo, Katelyn Hooker, Allie Inman, Kaylin Adame, Saige Belton, in the back, EllaBelle Castro, Rayne Jones, Enzlie Hall, Meghan Gunter, and Katherine Bowman. (Submitted photo).

The 4-Legged Friends Club has recently been organized at Meadowview Magnet Middle School. Michelle Marsh, a seventh grade teacher, is heading up the club that hopes to aid the Surry County Animal Shelter. Students have been making posters to place in the school, as well as making toys for dogs and cats to be donated.

The club is also collecting new and used towels to be donated to the animal shelter. This is a need that was mentioned that the club could assist in. The mission of the club is to help the local shelter as much as possible in hopes of getting the animals there adopted, and to bring community awareness of what it looks like to be a responsible pet owner.