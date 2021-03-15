Dobson Elementary holds Kids Heart Challenge

Kelly Mayes fourth grade class was the top fundraising class in the school. The class won a pizza party for their work.

<p>Logan Norman was the top fundraiser for the Dobson Elementary School Kids Heart Challenge.</p>

Dobson Elementary School recently participated in the Kids Heart Challenge. Students had lots of fun and successfully raised $3,111.12 for the American Heart Association.

The Top School Fundraiser was Logan Norman, he received a sports equipment package for his efforts.

Top Grade Earners were Javier Herrera in fifth grade, Logan Norman in fourth grade, Maddux Atkins for third grade, Gracein Hodges in second grade, Davyn Honeycutt in first grade, and Melanie Santiago for kindergarten. These students earned one week of their favorite specials class.

The top class in the school was Kelly Maye’s class, whose students enjoyed a pizza party. The top classes for most students registered online were Lori Jones and Mary Marion’s classes. These students received extra recess.

Each student who earned $5 or more got an ice cream sandwich during physical education the week of the celebration. Dobson Elementary officials thanks PE teacher Tony Smith, who organized this event.