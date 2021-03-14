Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jamie Keith Barr, 30, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of stolen goods;

• Sydney Brooke Leftwich, 27, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule I and schedule II controlled substances;

• Timothy Norris Cox, 48, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 49, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploitation of disabled/elderly and felony larceny of motor vehicle.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.