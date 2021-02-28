Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts of felony credit card theft and four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Dusty Lynn Schaub Wall, 47, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony embezzlement.

• Heather Lynn Scott, 43, a female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Austin Taylor Pozo, 20, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.