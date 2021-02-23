Julian Anthony

Julian Anthony, 80, of Lowgap, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Anthony was born in Surry County to the late Reece Anthony and Lona Norman Anthony. He was a self-employed plumber for many years. Mr. Anthony was a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Papa enjoyed life and loved spending time with his family. Mr. Anthony will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 56 years, Ann McCann Anthony; daughters, Diane Anthony, and Sonya Anthony; son, Michael Anthony; grandchildren, Diandra Leber, Bradley and Katie Anthony, and David Glidewell; seven great-grandchildren, Preston Harrison, Faith Harrison, Anna Anthony, Ashley Anthony, Xander Anthony, Anabell Anthony, and Damen Glidewell; sisters and brother-in-law, Janet Tutterow, Karen and Douglas Goins, and Reba Love; brother, John Anthony; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Anthony was preceded in death by a brother, Wade Anthony. Funeral services for Julian were held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bill Spurlin officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Due to public health concerns, attendees were requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Anthony family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.