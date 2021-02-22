DePaul Senior center marks Valentine’s Day

February 22, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Clara Hundley was crowned the Valentine’s Day Queen at Twelve Oaks recently.

Submitted photo

<p>Earnest Hundley was crowned the Valentine’s Day King at Twelve Oaks recently.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Earnest Hundley was crowned the Valentine’s Day King at Twelve Oaks recently.

Submitted photo

<p>Wrenn Walker shows off a display board which holds his secrets for everlasting love.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Wrenn Walker shows off a display board which holds his secrets for everlasting love.

Submitted photo

<p>Alsa Wenzel displays a seasonal craft she made.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Alsa Wenzel displays a seasonal craft she made.

Submitted photo

<p>Etta Collins is dressed to match her pink door hanging donated by Bonnie Boles.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Etta Collins is dressed to match her pink door hanging donated by Bonnie Boles.

Submitted photo

<p>Faye Fowler shows off a finished Valentine’s Day tree which she crafted using stickers, ribbons and decorative paper.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Faye Fowler shows off a finished Valentine’s Day tree which she crafted using stickers, ribbons and decorative paper.

Submitted photo

Valentine’s Day was filled with small delights and big masked smiles at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy.

The center observed several fun activities with its residents and staff to mark the day. Every resident received a balloon thanks to Candy at Family Dollar in Pilot Mountain.

For more information about Twelve Oaks, contact Administrator Penny Haynes at 336-786-1130, at phaynes@depaul.org or visit us on Facebook.