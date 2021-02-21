Surry County Most Wanted

February 21, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Ross

<p>Towe</p>

Towe

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jeane Hope Towe, 25, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for six counts felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, three counts larceny and two counts injury to personal property;

• Shayne Dakota White, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Cindy Lee Ross, 33, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dustin Zachary Hull, 32, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.