February 11, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Michael Ray “Mike” Edmonds, 69, of Mount Airy, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital. On Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, his wife, Barbara Jean McMillian Sawyers Edmonds, 74, joined him in eternal rest from Forsyth Medical Center. Mike was born Dec. 19, 1951, in Surry County, the son of the late Rex Reo and Pauline Moser Edmonds. He retired as a supervisor from United Dairies and was a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church. Mike is survived by his loving sons and daughters-in-law, Jody Ray and Hannah Edmonds, Michael Kevin and Brandy Edmonds, Richard and Heather Sawyers, and Christy Sawyers; his grandchildren, Sheena and Dusty Slate, Jade and Marcus Wiggington, Kaley and Will Journey, James David “JD” Sawyers, Lindsay Sawyers, Camden Edmonds, and Reese Edmonds; his great-grandchildren, Bryson Slate, Macy Slate, Brody Childress, Rowen Journey, Skyler Journey, Angel Wiggington, and Cooper Wiggington; a sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Bobby Johnson; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dennis Edmonds and Barry and Doris Edmonds; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edmonds was preceded in death by his first wife, Cathy Sue Edmonds; a daughter, Tammy Renee Sawyers Newman; a son, Ralph Eugene Sawyers; a granddaughter, Ashley Johnson; and a brother, Phillip Edmonds. Barbara was born May 17, 1946, in Carroll County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lee McMillian and Athelene McMillian Owens. She was the owner and operator of Today’s Look Beauty Salon and a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. She loved life and lived every day to its fullest, along with her best friends, Joanne Slate and Barbara Childress, often known as the Golden Girls everywhere they went. She is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Heather Sawyers, Christie Sawyers, Jody Ray and Hannah Edmonds, and Michael Kevin and Brandy Edmonds; her grandchildren, Sheena and Dusty Slate, Jade and Marcus Wiggington, Kaley and Will Journey, James David “JD” Sawyers, Lindsay Sawyers, Camden Edmonds, and Reese Edmonds; her great-grandchildren, Bryson Slate, Macy Slate, Brody Childress, Rowen Journey, Skyler Journey, Angel Wiggington, and Cooper Wiggington; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene and Dick Hull and Wanda and Tony Snow; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Joanne Slate and Barbara Childress. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edmonds was preceded in death by her first husband, James Henry Sawyers; a daughter, Tammy Renee Sawyers Newman; a son, Ralph Eugene Sawyers; a granddaughter, Ashley Johnson; a sister, Linda Dean; a brother, J.C. McMillian; and her stepfather, Arthur Franklin Owens. A private service to celebrate the life of Mike and Barbara will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. No formal visitation will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 331 Highland Drive, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.