Surry County Most Wanted

February 7, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Tilley

<p>Taylor</p>

Taylor

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brianna Paige Taylor, 23, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts possess schedule VI controlled substance and three counts use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Bridgette Leigh Tilley, 27, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

• Darrell Gregory Draughn Jr., 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to heed light/siren, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked.

• Mason Alexander Blevins, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.