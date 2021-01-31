Surry County Most Wanted

January 31, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Christopher Sean Pierson, 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering motor vehicles, resisting a public officer and first degree trespass;

• Amanda Delaine Bost, 33, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for hit and run;

• James David Corrothers, 31, black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a phone/communication device by inmate;

• Charles David Cook, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny, possession of stolen goods and resisting a public officer.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.