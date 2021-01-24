Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Gerron Donald Billings, a white male, 47, wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon;

• Stan Anthony Smith, a black male, 31, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female;

• Jose Jackie Hernandez, a Hispanic male, 26, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and has outstanding OFA for felony interfere electronic monitoring equipment; he is also wanted in Virginia on probation violations and is on probation there for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance;

• Hassidy Leigh Bates, a white female, 20, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony larceny of firearms.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.