Surry County Most Wanted

January 10, 2021 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Bell

<p>Riddle</p>

Riddle

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Amy Wall Riddle, 45, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Tavarria Avarees Bell, 28, a black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts trafficking methamphetamine and use/possession drug paraphernalia;

• Ashley Luann Shumate, 33, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

• Steven Edward Goins, 49, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and trespass.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.