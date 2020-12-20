Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Shannon Renee Hamm, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations and a failure to appear in court charge, who is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Christopher Randal Thompson, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts of felony obtaining property under false pretense and two counts of second degree trespass.

• Kimberly Marie Allen, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and larceny.

• Shawn Jacob Campbell, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Eric Renardo Simmons, 30, a Black male who is wanted on charges of felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and injury to personal property.

• David Michael Edwards, 45, a white male, wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony trafficking in amphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

• Ray Eugene Dillard, 37, a white male who is wanted on a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Eldgie Dodd Ketchum, 36, a white male wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.