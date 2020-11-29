Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Adam Wayne Rose, 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession with intent to sell and deliver counterfeit controlled substances, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer;

• Angel Nichole Paredes, 26, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintain place for controlled substances and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Jason Blain Amos, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault inflicting serious injury;

• Clint Daniel Gilmore, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for aggravated driving while impaired level 1.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.