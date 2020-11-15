Surry County Most Wanted

November 15, 2020

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tonya Kaye Edwards, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, larceny, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and shoplifting concealment of goods;

• Robin James Clingenpeel Jr., 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of assault on a female;

• Teofila Diana Ruiz, 26, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for child abuse and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Michael Eugene Pettitt, 58, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.